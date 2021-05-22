Stepson addicted to meth

Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest. I have made it clear he can not live in our house. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn't allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown man! -- Tired of the Coaster

Dear Tired: Addiction is a roller coaster, but you need not go along for the ride. Let your husband know -- empathetically but firmly -- that you are not comfortable with your stepson staying with you any longer. If he continues to let him into the house anyway, tell your husband that you will need to insulate yourself from the dysfunction and make a plan to do so, finding your own place temporarily, with a relative or friend. I encourage you to attend meetings of a support group such as Nar-Anon or Families Anonymous.