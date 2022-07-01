Stepmother accuses grad of stealing

DEAR HARRIETTE: My stepmom suggested that I stole money from her while she was out of town. I know deep down that she has never liked me and was waiting for an excuse. She has no evidence that I stole anything. My dad is "refusing to take sides."

Would I be wrong to cut off my dad for not having my back? The hard part is that I still live with them. I just graduated from college, and I am looking for a job. How can I handle this? -- Wild Accusations

DEAR WILD ACCUSATIONS: Your dad is caught in an extremely uncomfortable situation. He wants to trust you, and he wants to keep peace in his house. Right now, I'm sure it feels like there's no winning in this situation for you. Rather than cutting off your dad -- which seems unrealistic since you are in his house -- talk to him. Tell him your side of the story. Don't complain too much about his wife, though. You need to find a way to maintain peace with her while you are living there. Ask your dad to trust you. If there is no previous reason for you to be considered a thief, point that out to him. Tell your stepmom that you are sorry she is missing money, but you did not take it.

Next, focus on getting a job and moving. Clearly, you are not welcome -- at least from your stepmom's perspective. Plot a course toward your independence.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends was a nightmare client to another good friend of mine. Both of them are telling conflicting stories about their experiences. The toughest part of this is that one of my friends has a track record of being more credible than the other. I don't really want to take sides, but it's gotten ugly between them. I do feel some responsibility to help them resolve things, as I am the one who introduced them in the first place. How can I help? -- Conflicting Stories

DEAR CONFLICTING STORIES: Speak to each friend individually, starting with the one who was a client. Apologize for introducing them to someone who ultimately became part of a conflict at the job. Offer to help in whatever way you can to remedy the situation. Note that you are a neutral party here and only want to help come to a resolution.

Next, talk to the other friend and explain that you are sorry things haven't worked out well with this project. Point out that you recommended them, so both of your reputations are on the line. Suggest that they step away gracefully, no matter who they think is right in the situation. Remind them that you are not taking sides, but to the bigger point of being professional.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0