Stay healthy while working out

Dear Annie: Our local gym opened back up recently. Only half the machines are in use, to encourage social distancing, and only half the lockers and bathroom stalls are available. We're supposed to all wear masks, but of course, sometimes masks come off. I understand that that happens. What bothers me is that there is one guy who never wipes down the equipment when he's done using it. With everything that is going on, it just seems especially ignorant or rude. I've given him pointed looks but that's about it. Would I be out of line saying something to him? -- Gym Rat

Dear Gym Rat: Who could take issue with a friendly reminder like "Don't forget to wipe down the machines"? That said, now, as before the pandemic, it's always best to assume the person before you forgot to sanitize the equipment. Give everything a thorough wipe down with a disinfectant that has been proven to kill the coronavirus germs.

You should also check with management: They should have employees frequently passing through the facility and disinfecting all equipment as well as issuing reminders over the intercom to encourage patrons to do the same.