Stay apart this Christmas

DEAR READERS: Merry Christmas! Happy holidays! (Belated) happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanzaa! All love to you and your families.

What a strange time we are experiencing right now. Normally millions of Americans would be traveling to be with family and loved ones. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, more people travel than at any other time of year. This is in part because our culture has become more diverse geographically. Our children go away to school and often stay where they were educated. Family members join the military and travel the world. Our jobs take us to spots all over the country -- and beyond.

But no matter where we live, most of us act like homing pigeons during the holidays: We make the trek home. We long to be with our loved ones.

And then came COVID-19. If we are following directions today, most of us are not spending time with our families the way we did last year. The advice is NOT to gather in large groups, and even when in small groups to gather wearing masks.

This is tough. For many of us, it has been months since we have been able to be in the company of our parents, aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins and dear friends. We ache at not being able to have that connection. And yet, the discipline of following directions during this time may save thousands of lives.