State-owned power company fined for air pollution

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's state-owned utility has been fined nearly $23,000 for failing to control air pollution at power plants in three parts of the state.

The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found Santee Cooper power plants in Anderson, Georgetown and Berkeley counties had released air toxins in violation of state permits.

Coal-fired power plants in Georgetown and Berkeley counties released elevated levels of particulate matter, or soot, while a natural gas-fired plant in Anderson County released too much nitrogen oxide, a contaminant that contributes to smog. Both pollutants can irritate people's lungs and make breathing more difficult.

The problems have been resolved and test results show the utility is now complying with the law, according to the state agency and the utility. The problems were first discovered several years ago during testing at the power plants, Santee Cooper told the newspaper.

The company has paid the $22,950 fine, DHEC records show. The agency announced the fine last week.