South Carolina cotton farmers will receive the latest updates on one of their oldest enemies this month in a meeting on the Boll Weevil Eradication Program in the state.
The meeting Thursday, March 10 in Cayce, S.C., will include updates from the S.C. Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation, the Southeastern Boll Weevil Eradication Program and Clemson University Extension, research and regulatory programs.
For more information, visit https://news.clemson.edu/state-cotton-farmers-gather-for-boll-weevil-meeting/