Staley thinks No. 1 South Carolina is national champs

But that's when the global pandemic hit the United States, shuttering all college sports including the NCAAs..

"Us not being able to play in the NCAA Tournament when it's all said and done which was the end of the season, then, yes, I do think we should be national champions," she said.

Staley accepts many won't agree. "We're going to write our own narrative," she said.

Kansas coach Bill Self, whose Jayhawks finished No. 1 in the men's ranking, said he'd accept the national championship trophy, although he acknowledged it would not feel the same.

Staley recently had a team meeting — by video conference — during which she allowed her players to express their frustrations and disappointments over not getting the opportunity to complete their championship quest.

The focus, she found from her young lineup, was one continuing that journey next season.

"All I heard about from them was, 'When can I get back to campus?'" Staley said with a laugh.

No one can answer that question at the moment.