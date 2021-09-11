St. Matthews mother relieved to get cellular call

"They got the order to evacuate when the first plane hit the other building," she said. "(My son) was able to evacuate and when he got down to the bottom, that's when the second plane hit.

"Jay was able to call me on his cell phone not too long after that," she said.

Link said her son was also in the World Trade Center during the terrorist bombing of 1993.

"He said there was no comparison ... it was unbelievable," she said.

Morgan Stanley devised their own evacuation system after the World Trade Center was bombed in 1993, Livingston said.

"After the '93 bombing, we had some additional stairwells and evacuation routes built for every floor we occupied," Livingston said. "We had our own contingency plan over and above the Ports Authority's. Under the order, you get out and there's no turning back.

"We're so glad we did it," he said. "We got our folks out ... so far all but 50. We don't know if the remaining 50 are alive or not. We're all praying they are."

Livingston, who makes three to four trips to the World Trade Center every year, said he was scheduled to be there next month.