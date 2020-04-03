Spouse wants to apologize to hubby

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like all of the things that I thought were important don't matter at all in the wake of this COVID-19 crisis. I was complaining just the other day about my husband and how annoying he can be. Now I am so grateful that he is in my life and helping me and my kids to manage this time. I feel like I have been rude and that I have taken advantage of my husband for a long time. My eyes are open now. I want to apologize to him for being a jerk, but I wonder if saying something now is poor timing. What do you think? -- Saying I'm Sorry

DEAR SAYING I'M SORRY: It may be a cliche, but do know that it is never too late to say you're sorry. This is especially true when you are actively participating in a relationship -- your marriage. By all means, talk to your husband. Tell him that you appreciate all that he is doing to protect your family. Go on from there and admit that you realize that it has taken this crisis for you to really see how much he consistently does for you. Apologize for not being aware of all of his contributions in the past. Thank him for being such a great support.