Woody Dantzler, SCSU stars are hall nominees

GREENVILLE -- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has opened online voting for its Class of 2022 with a First Round Nomination Ballot presented by Wyatt Law, P.A.

This year's ballot consists of 70 nominees of players, administrators and coaches. Among them are Clemson's Woody Dantzler from Orangeburg-Wilkinson and SC State's Chartric Darby from North.

Also included are 10 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away. Each man was either born, grew up (or played) in South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina. The Class of 2022 nomination list represents a SCFHOF record nine South Carolina college football programs.

Voting is done online at scfootballhof.org and is open to everyone for free who would like to participate. The first-round voting period (now through Nov. 14, 2022) provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four modern-era nominees and one legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in” for the Class of 2022.

The final round of voting will follow shortly after featuring the top names from the Nomination Round vote. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined at the organization’s Tenth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony scheduled for April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville.

Class of 2022 nominees

SC natives who played college football outside of South Carolina: Courtney Brown (Charleston), Troy Brown (Barnwell), Marion Campbell (Legacy/Chester), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Shaun Ellis (Anderson), Bobby Engram (Camden), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Jonathan Goodwin (Columbia), Joe Hamilton (Alvin), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Vonnie Holliday (Camden), Chris Hope (Rock Hill), Brad Hopkins (Columbia), Bob Jeter (Legacy/Union), George Jones (Greenville), George Martin (Greenville), Tony Rice (Greenwood/Woodruff), Victor Riley (Swansea), Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane), Bill Thompson (Greenville), George Webster (Legacy/Anderson), Roddy White (James Island), and Jim Youngblood (Jonesville)

Allen University: Sam Davis (Legacy)

The Citadel: Stump Mitchell, and Brian Ruff

Clemson University: Terry Allen, Joe Bostic, Jeff Bryant, Brentson Buckner, Jerry Butler (Ware Shoals), Fred Cone (Legacy), Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), Rod Gardner, Terry Kinard, Kevin Mack, Dexter McCleon, Ed McDaniel (Batesburg-Leesville), Jim Riggs, Anthony Simmons (Spartanburg), CJ Spiller, Jim Stuckey (Cayce), and Donnell Woolford

Coastal Carolina University: Mike Tolbert

Furman University: Stanford Jennings (Summerville), Ernest Gibson, Bobby Johnson (Furman HC/Clemson/Columbia), and Jimmy Satterfield (Furman HC/Legacy/USC/Lancaster)

Presbyterian College: Bob Waters (Legacy)

University of South Carolina: Robert Brooks (Greenwood), Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Larry Craig (Legacy/Six Mile), Brad Edwards, Harold Green (Ladson), Lou Holtz (Gamecock HC), Johnathan Joseph (Rock Hill), Marcus Lattimore (Duncan), Joe Morrison (Gamecock HC/Legacy), Corey Miller (Pageland), Sidney Rice (Gaffney), Connor Shaw, Duce Staley, and Travelle Wharton (Greenville)

South Carolina State University: Barney Chavous (Aiken), Chartric Darby (North), John Gilliam (Greenwood), and Marion Motley (Legacy)

Wofford College: Mike Ayers (Wofford HC), and Shawn Graves (Marion)