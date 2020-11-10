Woods hopes to rekindle magic at most unusual Masters

The magnitude of the achievement still resonates.

"I thought that it was one of the greatest feats in the history of sports," three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson said. "It was an incredible comeback knowing many of the challenges he has gone through over the last few years prior to the win, and the physical and mental fortitude that it takes to come out on top in a major championship."

That was way back in April 2019, nearly a full year before the coronavirus pandemic struck and the sports world was thrown upside down.

Usually a rite of spring, the Masters was pushed back all the way to November, where it will be played on an eerie, largely empty course — patrons are not allowed — with the leaves falling rather than the azaleas blooming.

"It's not how I wanted to retain the jacket for this long," Woods said. "Obviously this has been an unprecedented circumstance we're all dealing with. It's been incredible to have the jacket and to have it around the house and to share it with people, but to have it this long, it's not the way I wanted to have it. I wanted to earn it back in April."