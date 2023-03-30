For many, Friday’s Final Four matchup between South Carolina and Iowa is the opportunity to find out who is the best player in women’s college basketball.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was recently named the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year, and earned AP Player of the Year honors Thursday, beating out last year’s winner Aliyah Boston of South Carolina.

During a media event Thursday, Clark was quick to downplay the perceived rivalry.

“(Friday) it’s going to be Iowa versus South Carolina, that’s who is going to win the game, not one player,” Clark said. “I’m lucky enough to have four really good teammates on the court with me at the same time. I think we’re lucky enough to where we have built a culture and a program where we have each other’s backs.”

Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 27 points per game. Against Louisville in the Elite Eight, Clark had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

“People compare Caitlin to Aliyah, and that’s like apples and oranges,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “They’re both great at what they do, but what they do is so different. They both contribute so much to their team’s success, but to me it’s not Caitlin versus Aliyah, it’s Iowa versus South Carolina, and we have to continue to remember that.”

South Carolina enters Friday’s game third in the nation in scoring defense giving up just over 50 points per game. The Gamecocks also lead the nation in blocked shots with nearly nine per contest.

“Our locker room is super competitive, they all want the chance to (Caitlin),” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “It’s going to take all of them probably, and more to guard Caitlin. She is someone that is unpredictable, like she’ll be able to pivot and take and make incredible shots, both from outside, way outside the three, to at the rim. We got to show her different looks in order for us to hopefully keep her somewhat under control.”

Boston said playing in the Southeastern Conference has prepared the Gamecocks for what they may see Friday against the Hawkeyes.

“There are teams we play with great post players and great guards that do a good job passing the ball,” Boston said. “We’re scouting (Iowa), understanding what they do well, just understanding that we’re going to have to compete, be ready for 40 minutes and pressure them.”

Monika Czinano averages nearly 17 points, and is the top post player for Iowa. She said the Hawkeyes have made it to Dallas by being themselves.

“We’ve gotten this far just by stepping into our roles and doing what we know we can do,” Czinano said. “We don’t have to change for this game. We have the No. 1 offense, so we’ll ride with that and keep going.”

South Carolina is looking to protect its unbeaten record and advance to the Sunday’s national championship game where they will have the opportunity to defend its title.

“The juice is in winning the national championship,” Staley said. “Our players don’t really care about anything besides that. We’re strong in our beliefs, what we do and how we’ve done things. At this point, we want to win, and that’s their approach. I love them for that. They’re not letting any one thing, or one person, distract them from the goal at hand.”

South Carolina and Iowa are scheduled to tip-off at 9 p.m. Friday night in Dallas. It will follow the first national semifinal game featuring LSU and Virginia Tech.