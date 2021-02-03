Wofford football adds four to signing class

SPARTANBURG – The Wofford College football program announced the signings of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the signing period that began on Wednesday. The four join the thirteen that signed during the December early signing period to bring the total to seventeen in the class.
- Amir Annoor (6-0, 175, Nashville, Tenn.) was a three-year starter at Brentwood Academy, winning a pair of state championships and earned All-State and All-Region honors. As a senior the team reached the state semifinals and he recorded five interceptions, 14 pass break-ups and 45 tackles on the season. He had over 1,000 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns playing both cornerback and wide receiver. During his junior season he had three interceptions and 42 tackles. His brother, Tahir, plays football at Wofford.
- Seth Foster (6-3, 283, Blackshear, Ga.) won a state title at Pierce County High School in 2020 with a 13-1 record. He had 77 total tackles his senior season with 8.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries to earn first team All-Region and honorable mention All-State honors. As a junior he had 40 total tackles and 4.0 sacks to earn second team All-Region honors.
- Hunter Gfell (6-2, 280, Cocoa, Fla.) played four years on the offensive line at Cocoa High School, earning second team All-State and first team All-County honors. As a senior the team was 10-1 overall as he recorded 39 pancake blocks and the team reached the state semifinals. During his junior season he had 53 pancake blocks. The team was the state runner-up during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was also a regional qualifier in wrestling.
- Jacob Ritchie (6-4, 220, Saint Johns, Fla.) played three years on the varsity team at Creekside High School. As a senior he had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown at tight end. He played left tackle on the offensive line during his junior season. He also competed on the track team, running the 4x400 relay, 200 meters and throwing the javelin. The 2019 4x400 relay team qualified for the state championship.
The Terriers will welcome ten players on defensive, six players on offense and one athlete. The student-athletes are from seven different states, including six from Florida and three from North Carolina.
On defense, the ten players include four linebackers, three defensive backs and three linemen. On offense, the six players include four offensive linemen, a tight end and a quarterback.
The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.