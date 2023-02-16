O-W's Trinity Winningham signs to play volleyball at Tuskegee University.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
South Carolina State announced Wednesday that Kevin Magouirk will return to Orangeburg to lead the SC State offense.
Former South Carolina State All-American defensive lineman and two-time HBCU Defensive Player of the Year Javon Hargrave will become the 14th …
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
It’s been more than 30 years since five freshmen stepped on the University of Michigan campus and turned the college basketball world upside-down.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.