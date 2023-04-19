I’ve shared with the readers of The Times and Democrat some of the adventures my grandson Chase and I have had this past season. Now I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter, Gracie. Gracie is 8 and the happiest, most outgoing child I have ever had the privilege to be around.

We go on the occasional deer hunt together, but like most things we do together, it’s Gracie’s rules. We don’t shoot little deer because their mommas would be sad. We don’t shoot momma deer because then there wouldn’t be anybody to take care of the baby deer. We don’t shoot teenage boy deer because that would be just wrong. We can shoot old grandaddy deer because they are probably grumpy anyway.

Gracie loves to go fishing and is quite good at it, but her passion is unicorn hunting.

I only discovered the existence of unicorns in the last few years, but Gracie is an expert on them. At first I thought there weren’t any unicorns in South Carolina, but Gracie informed me that they live anywhere little girls live. One of her teachers tried to tell Gracie that there wasn’t any such thing as unicorns. Like I explained to Gracie, just because someone is grown doesn’t mean they know everything, so we set out to prove her teacher wrong.

I have permission to turkey hunt on a small farm on the Sumter-Lee County border, so we figured that was as good a place as any to start. It’s out in the middle of nowhere, with very few houses around and, of course, unicorns require privacy.

The goal of our first excursion was to find Unicorn Valley, the home of the unicorn princess who takes care of all the unicorns. The problem was the bridge going over Pocotaligo swamp was washed out. Obviously, the unicorn princess had destroyed the bridge to keep trolls and unicorn hunters out. I did, however, learn a few things while we were scouting potential ways to Unicorn Valley.

I learned that all unicorns are girls because boys are nasty. I also learned that unicorns only come out at night and eat cotton candy. This, as you will see later in the story, is important information to have.

Over the next year we made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Unicorn Valley. The unicorn princess was just to strong for the department of transportation, so we were turned around every time we tried.

Finally, we came up with a foolproof plan. If we couldn’t get to the unicorns, we would get them to come to us. We were going to trap us a unicorn.

I grew up in the 1960s and '70s watching Daniel Boone and Jeremiah Johnson. My life goal as a kid was to become a free trapper and live off the woods like my heroes in the movies, so this was right up my alley.

Someone gave me an old, rusty leghold trap when I was about 10. I figured out how to set it without chopping off my fingers and headed to the woods behind our house. I didn’t know anything about where or how to set it to catch anything, so I found an obvious path through the woods and set it down in the middle of the trail. A few days later when I checked it, there was some white and brown hairs in it and my brother’s collie was walking with a limp.

Clearly, I was going to have to do some research if we expected to actually catch a unicorn.

Gracie said leghold traps were out as unicorns, despite appearances, are delicate and we didn’t want to hurt them. I didn’t have enough wood and wire to make a box trap big enough to hold one, plus they aren’t stupid enough to walk into a big box, so that idea was out. Snares just didn’t seem right, so we decided to go with the old rope traps I remember from watching Tarzan at my grandmother’s house on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

In case you aren’t familiar with this type of trap, you find a tree limb about head high. You tie one end of a rope to the tree limb and bend it to the ground. Form a noose in the other end of the rope and tie a small L shaped stick to the same end as the loop. Drive an inverted L-shaped stick into the ground. Hook the two L-shaped sticks together to hold the limb and noose on the ground and bait it with whatever your desired prey likes to eat. When the unicorn or whatever steps into the noose to eat the bait, they trip the noose, the tree limb springs up and snares your prey around the leg, sending them skyward.

We built our trap and baited it with rainbow skittles and gummy bears, since we couldn’t find any cotton candy. According to my local expert, skittles are the next best thing to cotton candy, so we set our trap and hoped for the best. We even set up a trail camera just in case the unicorn managed to evade our carefully constructed snare, so at least we would have proof that unicorns were in our neighborhood.

Early the next morning we could see from the kitchen window that our trap had been tripped. There was something hanging from the rope but unless unicorns are only 6 inches tall, it was clear we had been unsuccessful. Gracie and I rushed out to see what we had and wouldn’t you know it, there was a unicorn horn hanging from our rope. Gracie explained that it probably didn’t hurt the unicorn and that she was sure it would grow back. We might not have caught a unicorn, but we sure had proof of their existence.

The horn now sits in a place of honor in my little trophy room but one day soon I may take it to school just to show Gracie’s teacher that 8-year-old girls are sometimes smarter than their teachers.