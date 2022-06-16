WEDNESDAY NIGH'TS GAME: Braves get 14th straight, 8-2 over Nats

WASHINGTON — Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, 8-2 over the last-place Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Orlando Arcia, starting at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, had a homer, three singles and a walk for the Braves, who went deep 13 times while outscoring the Nationals 27-11 in sweeping the three-game series.

"Everything seems to be clicking right now for us, top to bottom," Strider said. "Unfortunately we got Ozzie's injury, but Arcia stepped right in and looked like he's been playing every day, so he's picked up Ozzie big time and we're in good shape right now."

Since Albies left Monday's game with a broken left foot, Arcia is 7 for 9 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26-Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise's post-1900 record, a 15-game streak from April 16-May 2, 2000.

Surging Atlanta pulled within four games of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost to Milwaukee.

Riley, who also had a single, hit two-run blasts in the seventh and eighth innings, giving him 18 homers this year. He went 0 for 7 in the first two games at Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Albies had surgery to stabilize the fracture in his left foot. ... Snitker said RHP Collin McHugh, placed on the COVID-19 injured list on June 7, will rejoin the team this weekend in Chicago.

