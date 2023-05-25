Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTA — Bryce Elder's clutch pitching kept Atlanta in the game. Strong situational at-bats in the ninth produced a much-needed win.

Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly drove in Austin Riley in the bottom of the ninth and the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

"It was really good after the way the first two went," Austin Riley said of losses in the first two games in the series matching the teams with the best records in the National League.

Riley doubled to left field off Phil Bickford (1-2) to lead off the ninth. Riley moved to third on Travis d'Arnaud's grounder to first base. Following an intentional walk to Eddie Rosario, Albies' fly to deep right field allowed Riley to score easily, setting off a celebration near first base.

"Great job by Ozzie, but Travis set us up with a very professional at-bat," Riley said.

Elder gave up seven hits and one walk but had six strikeouts while allowing only one run in six innings. Elder stranded two runners on base in each of the first three innings to continue his season-long success in pitching out of trouble.

Dodgers hitters were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Entering the game, Elder's 3.24 ERA with runners on base was the lowest in the National League. His success against the NL West-leading Dodgers impressed Braves manager Brian Snitker.

"It's probably the most experienced and talented lineup he's faced in his young career," Snitker said. "The first three innings he faced no less than five guys. He didn't give in, either."

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin's 14-inning streak of scoreless innings ended with Matt Olson's 456-foot home run which landed on the roof in right field with one out in the fourth inning for Atlanta's first hit. Olson leads the Braves with 14 homers.

Mookie Betts answered with a line-drive homer, his 11th, which tied the game at 1 to open the fifth inning. Marcell Ozuna's two-run shot to left field in the fifth followed Gonsolin's walk to Albies.

Gonsolin allowed three runs on three hits, including two homers, in 5 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game against Nick Anderson in the eighth. Will Smith singled, moved to third on a double by J.D. Martinez and scored on Jason Heyward's groundout. Miguel Vargas added a ground-rule double to left field to drive in Martinez.

The Dodgers again left two runners on base in the ninth. Freddie Freeman walked before will Smith hit a bloop single off Raisel Iglesias, leaving runners on first and third with two outs. Iglesias (1-1) escaped the jam on Max Muncy's popup caught by shortstop Orlando Arcia in shallow left field.