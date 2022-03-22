WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says spring goal is developing depth

After two years of uncertainty, South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough welcomed a return to normalcy as the Bulldogs opened spring practice Tuesday.

Two year ago, SC State was forced to shut down spring drills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs did not play in the fall, and essentially lost an entire season. They returned to the field in the spring of 2021 not only to practice but to play a four-game season.

“We practiced almost 60 days last year; it got to be monotonous,” Pough said. “We were able to play those four games, but now we’re back to the point where it’s a regular spring practice.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over the next five weeks. They will have a total of 15 practices, including a scrimmage April 9 and the spring game April 23.

“We practice a day, then go back and study that day,” Pough said. “We want to clean up any mistakes and make sure our guys understand what was good and what was bad. It’s the best way to help us develop talent.”

The Bulldogs were up before the sun Tuesday as they practiced under the lights in Orangeburg. With a chill in the air, players and coaches ran through drills under the watchful eye of coach Pough.

“It’s great to be back out here doing it again,” Pough said of spring practice. “Most of our guys are ready to go and excited to be here. We were supposed to start this morning at 6 a.m. and we had guys out on field at 5:30 raring to go.”

Pough said his team’s main goal this spring is to develop depth. SC State returns nine starters on a defense that finished second in the conference in total defense and scoring defense. The Bulldogs graduated two cornerbacks in Zafir Kelly and Decobie Durant that Pough knows will be hard to replace.

“We have a lot of young guys on this team,” Pough said. “This is when they have the chance to be part of the team. When you’re a freshman, you don’t get many opportunities to play, but now is the time we can develop them and feel confident that they can help this football team. We tell every guy you have to earn your job.”

Defensive lineman Jablonski Green returns after missing time last season with an injury.

“It’s a blessing to be back out here, and working to get the new guys into the system,” Green said Tuesday. “We had a lot of guys show improvement over the winter. The older guys have started to take on a leadership role. The new guys are working hard.”

Green said his goal is to have the second-team defense be just as talented as the starters.

“It’s just a matter of holding each other accountable,” Green said. "Making sure you’re doing your job, and the man next to you is doing their job.”

On offense, receiver Shaq Davis continues to be the Bulldogs' deep threat as he and quarterback Corey Fields hit on a few long plays down the sideline. Davis, who caught three touchdowns against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, said he wants to be more consistent this season.

“I’m using last season as fuel to keep up that high intensity, and just keep getting better each day,” Davis said Tuesday. “We want to hold each other to a high standard on offense.”

At times last season, it looked like Davis and Fields were not on the same page, but both spent their spring break in Orangeburg working out and improving their timing in hopes of having a big season.

After being named HBCU national champions following December's 31-10 Celebration Bowl win over Jackson State, Pough said this year’s team is not ready to take a step back.

“Our guys had a great experience at the Celebration Bowl,” Pough said. “It’s definitely something they want to experience again. Last year, we had to come back from a 1-4 start, I don’t know if we would have had the motivation without the Celebration Bowl still being a goal. Hopefully, it will continue to motivate us, because our guys want to do it again this year.”

