WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says Bulldogs moving on to Bethune-Cookman

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough said his team seems to be in a good frame of mind after the Bulldogs lost at Central Florida 56-10.

“Anytime you go through what we went through, you’re a little bit concerned by the mental state of the team," Pough said during his weekly press conference Monday. “Our goals are still alive and kicking. We’ve been through similar circumstances, and they know we can come back from this.”

Pough said the message to his team following Thursday’s loss was the Bulldogs should have played better and could have played better.

“We’re not quite as far along as I would have liked to be, and that’s a concern,” Pough said. “Anytime you play less than you expect, it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it was a situation where we gave it our all and it didn’t work out. We have to work on being better the next time we go out and move on to the next level.”

SC State travels to face Bethune-Cookman Saturday. The Wildcats fell at Miami over the weekend 70-13.

“(Bethune) has a similar situation to us,” Pough said. “I’m sure they are looking to get back on the positive side of things.”

Bethune-Cookman quarterback Jalon Jones led the Wildcats with 243 yards passing and a touchdown against Miami.

“(Bethune) is so much different, personnel-wise, than last year,” Pough said. “They still have that big tight end (Kamari Averett) that ruined us along with a transfer quarterback from Jackson State. They are a little young along the offensive line, but it will be a lot harder to stop their skill players this year.”

Offensively, SC State had 91 yards of total offense against Central Florida. Quarterback Corey Fields completed 5-of-15 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked once and threw an interception.

“We did not get going on offense,” Pough said. “The only time we seemed to have any rhythm was late in the game with (Tyrece Nick) using the quarterback run. We were pretty much inept the entire game and didn’t seem to be able to find ourselves.”

Nick led SC State on its final drive of the game, and finished as the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 28 yards.

“We thought we were getting some easy throws early, but we could not execute,” Pough said. “It was a combination of them playing tight man coverage and having some balls tipped at the line of scrimmage. It forced us into some fade throws that we have to hit. As a whole, we did not execute well. We didn’t run the football and it becomes harder to throw when there is no threat of a rushing attack.”

Pough said the Bulldogs lost two offensive linemen against the Knights. Nick Taiste was dealing with an ankle injury late in the first half while Ian Shark injured his hand. Pough said Shark had surgery and is unclear whether either lineman will play. Fresham Zan Dunham, who blocked a punt against the Knights, has a hamstring pull and is also doubtful to play against Bethune-Cookman.

SC State travels to face Bethune-Cookman Saturday at 4 p.m.