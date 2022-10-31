WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs look for answers after loss at Morgan

South Carolina State football enters this week wounded after a 41-14 loss to Morgan State in Baltimore Saturday.

Assistant head coach David Blanchard said the team struggled in all three phases against the Bears. SC State had just 250 yards of total offense, gave up nearly 200 yards rushing and had a game-tying field goal blocked in the third quarter.

“It was a tough day for us,” Blanchard said. “We were unable to run the football, or stop the run like we would want to. Turnovers were a big deal on offense. It was a rough outing, but you have to give Morgan State credit, they came out, played hard and deserved to win.”

SC State’s offense committed six turnovers, including two that were returned for touchdowns by the Morgan State defense.

“Morgan was a little more prepared than we were,” Blanchard said. “As coaches, we should have done a better job of getting the kids ready to play.”

With Saturday’s loss, the Bulldogs have zero room for error the rest of the season. SC State still controls its destiny in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and can defend its title with wins against its final three opponents.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Blanchard said. “All we’re thinking about is Delaware State. Our kids are focused and ready to win. Hopefully this loss will make our guys realize you have to show up every week. I think these guys are getting that now.”

Blanchard said running the football has to become a priority for the SC State offense. The Bulldogs rushed for 95 yards on 31 carries (an average of 3.1 yards per carry) against Morgan State.

“A lot of things go into running the football,” Blanchard said. “When you hear of teams not running the football you assume it’s the offensive line, but sometimes the backs are not hitting the holes and the receivers have to block as well. Once we get the running game going, that should open things up for our quarterbacks.”

Blanchard is quick to point out that SC State’s offense has not regressed this season.

“We’re getting everyone’s best effort, and we have to match that intensity against every team we play,” Blanchard said. “When you watch Delaware State on film you can see they have a really good football team.”

The Bulldogs may be without All-MEAC defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr., who injured his shoulder Saturday against Morgan State. Blanchard said Green Jr. is questionable and will have an MRI later in the week.

“If (Jeblonski) can’t go, then it’s the next man up,” Blanchard said. “Jared Kirksey would play a majority of the snaps, and I think we will be fine there. We have a lot of young guys stepping up who want to learn and keep fighting.”

Blanchard also mentioned true freshman Micaiah Settles could see some extended playing time along the defensive line this week.

South Carolina State and Delaware State are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Orangeburg.