Vikings look to even series with Calhoun County

Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis calls Tuesday's matchup against Calhoun County "the biggest game of the season."

In their first matchup, the teams provided an instant classic. Calhoun County's Russell Brunson drove for the go-ahead layup with seconds remaining on the clock. Denmark-Olar got a final shot but it hit the back rim, giving the Saints a 56-54 victory.

With the win, Calhoun County grabbed the early lead in Region III-A. The Saints enter Tuesday's game with a 16-1 record and are a perfect 10-0 in region play. They are currently ranked No. 2 in Class A in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Top 10.

Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick praised the athleticism of his team, and the versatility he has on his roster. He said defense has been the key to his team's success this season.

The Saints are giving up an average of 45 points per game. Fredrick said his team is always looking to create scoring chances after forcing turnovers.

Davis said his team learned what they have to do to be successful against Saints after committing 18 turnovers in the first matchup.

"We have to be more patient with the basketball," Davis said. "We have to be disciplined against their press, and try to keep the ball in the middle of the court. We also have to do a better job rebounding."

Denmark-Olar is led by Zachary Davis who had 22 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists against Calhoun County earlier this season.

The Saints are led by Brunson who is averaging 22 points per game along with seven rebounds and eight assists.

"We're familiar with them, and they're familiar with us," Fredrick said. "We just have to play within ourselves. They are very athletic, and we're going to try to take them out of their game."

Davis said he expects an intense atmosphere, but said his kids will be ready to play.

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar are scheduled to tip-off at the completion of the girls game Tuesday in St. Matthews.

