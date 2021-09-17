Vikings fall in shootout with Ridge Spring-Monetta

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33, Bethune-Bowman 0

The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 in region play with a 33-0 win over Bethune-Bowman Friday night.

Quincy Bias led the Red Raiders with 96 yards rushing in the first half two touchdowns while Quintin Banks added 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

"We came out wanting to run the football," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "Defensively, we were physical up front. Now we have to get back to work and get ready for Allendale-Fairfax."

After missing last week, Gage Boykin had a 27-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Williams to close out the scoring in the first half.

"Gage is a leader for us," Williams said. "We seem to throw the ball a little better when he's in the game."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is scheduled to face Allendale-Fairfax on the road Friday. Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to host Branchville.

Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15

The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 in region play with a 41-15 victory over Dillon Christian Friday night.