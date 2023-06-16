LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler has shot a 2-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point of the U.S. Open at 10 under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

The 34-year-old Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous U.S. Open record.

Fowler didn't qualify for the last two U.S. Opens. But he's been strong this tournament. He opened his second round with three straight birdies to get to 11 under. He then made the first of his six bogeys at No. 4.

Schauffele, who was two groups behind Fowler, made three straight bogeys on the back nine.

Lefty could miss the cut

It looks like Phil Mickelson can be making plans for a weekend at home after shooting a 4-over 74 that included a double bogey on the par-3 ninth hole in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Mickelson, playing in his 32nd U.S. Open, was at 3-over 143 through 36 holes. After the morning groups, the projected cut line is at 2 over. The six-time major champion has never won a U.S. Open.

Mickelson was making his first U.S. Open appearance since leaving for LIV Golf as one of its ringleaders. He did the bulk of his preparations last week and didn't arrive at Los Angeles Country Club until Wednesday for a practice round.

Mickelson has declined to discuss the announced partnership between LIV and the PGA Tour. Mickelson's infamously pointed criticisms of the PGA Tour were one of the biggest flashpoints in the tour's messy dispute with LIV.

After shooting an opening-round 69, Mickelson had three bogeys and two birdies in his first six holes and then made a 5 on the par-3 ninth. He finished his round with five bogeys, the double bogey and three birdies.