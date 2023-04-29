Linebacker Trenton Simpson became Clemson’s third pick of the 2023 NFL Draft upon being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (No. 86 overall) on Friday.

Including the selections of Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee in the first round, Clemson produced three Top 100 selections in a draft for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Like Murphy and Bresee, Simpson was a five-star prospect in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class. He started 27 of the 37 games in which he appeared for Clemson from 2020-22 and concluded his Tiger tenure with a 2022 campaign in which he earned All-ACC honors and was named as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

“The guy is 230-something pounds and runs a 4.4 and he's strong as an ox,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “And he's one of the best young people you'll ever meet.”

Simpson became the first Clemson player selected by the Ravens since the franchise’s inception in 1996. His selection leaves the Carolina Panthers as the only active NFL franchise never to draft a Clemson player.

The 2023 NFL Draft will resume at noon ET on Saturday with Rounds 4-7.

Pickens goes to Bears; Cam Smith to Dolphins

University of South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 64th player taken overall.

The highly decorated Pickens, who measured in at 6-3 5/8 and 298 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, was voted the team’s Most Outstanding Senior. He started all 12 regular season games, and was credited with 42 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

For his career, Pickens, a native of Anderson, appeared in 47 games with 32 starts. A four-year letterwinner, he collected 131 career tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Pickens was the second Gamecock selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining Cam Smith, who went to the Miami Dolphins in the second round.

Rush picked by Colts

University of South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush was selected by the Indianapolis Colts Saturday with the fourth pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 138th player taken overall.

Rush, who measured in at 6-1 7/8 and 198 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, originally came to Carolina as a wide receiver, but was converted to cornerback during his collegiate career. He played in 43 career games for the Gamecocks, including 21 starts. The Kingstree native logged three career interceptions and broke up 15 passes. He collected 78 tackles, including 38 as a senior in 2022.

Rush was the second Gamecock cornerback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining second-round pick Cam Smith, who went to the Miami Dolphins, and the first player selected by the Colts since Justice Cunningham was taken in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.