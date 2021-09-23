Unbeatens Holly Hill Academy, Clarendon Hall renew 'rivalry'

“Tyler went out and had the game of his life,” Nelson said. “We rode him, which is not something I normally do, but he was up for the task.”

Clarendon Hall shut out Newberry Academy 48-0 last week. The Saints are averaging nearly 54 points per game and have allowed an average of eight points in their first four contests. Reitenour said receiver Kylic Horton has been a leader on the field, and also from the sideline.

“(Kylic) has been struggling with an ankle injury,” Reitenour said. “He was used as a decoy for the majority of our last game but is getting back to full strength.”

Horton is a verbal commit to the University of South Carolina, and Rivals recruiting service currently has him ranked as a three-star prospect and the 13th-best player in the state.

The coaches likened Friday’s game to a chess match, with both formulating their best strategies to help them find an advantage.

For the Saints, it’s athleticism. Reitenour said his team is probably the fastest in SCISA 8-Man, but he concedes they are not as strong along the offensive and defensive lines.