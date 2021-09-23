 Skip to main content
Unbeatens Holly Hill Academy, Clarendon Hall renew 'rivalry'
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Unbeatens Holly Hill Academy, Clarendon Hall renew 'rivalry'

DSC_1579.jpg

Holly Hill Academy's Joseph Huffman (22) prepares to make a tackle in a win over Laurens Academy earlier this season. The Raiders will look to stay unbeaten when they play host to Clarendon Hall Friday.

It should be a playoff-like atmosphere Friday night when Holly Hill Academy (4-0, 1-0) plays host to Clarendon Hall (4-0, 1-0).

The Raiders have won 16 consecutive games going back to last year and are the defending SCISA 8-Man champions.

“There’s a bit of an unwritten rivalry between the schools,” Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said this week as his unbeaten Saints look to snap Holly Hill’s 16-game winning streak. “Many of the players are friends, but sometimes the most intense moments come between friends.”

The two teams played a nail-biter last season with Holly Hill Academy getting a late interception to seal at 28-26 victory.

“It came down to the final seconds last year and our players remember that,” Reitenour said. “We’ve been preaching to our guys all week to stay focused.”

HHA is coming off a 30-22 victory over Patrick Henry last week. The Raiders rallied from a 22-8 third-quarter deficit to stay unbeaten.

“Last week was good for us,” Nelson said. “It was good to face that adversity. We were without seven players due to injury and COVID contact protocol. We hope to have most of those players back this week.”

Tyler Davis carried the ball a career-high 40 times for 237 yards against Patrick Henry. Nelson said he also played the majority of snaps on defense.

“Tyler went out and had the game of his life,” Nelson said. “We rode him, which is not something I normally do, but he was up for the task.”

Clarendon Hall shut out Newberry Academy 48-0 last week. The Saints are averaging nearly 54 points per game and have allowed an average of eight points in their first four contests. Reitenour said receiver Kylic Horton has been a leader on the field, and also from the sideline.

“(Kylic) has been struggling with an ankle injury,” Reitenour said. “He was used as a decoy for the majority of our last game but is getting back to full strength.”

Horton is a verbal commit to the University of South Carolina, and Rivals recruiting service currently has him ranked as a three-star prospect and the 13th-best player in the state.

The coaches likened Friday’s game to a chess match, with both formulating their best strategies to help them find an advantage.

For the Saints, it’s athleticism. Reitenour said his team is probably the fastest in SCISA 8-Man, but he concedes they are not as strong along the offensive and defensive lines.

“If our defense can get a few stops, I’m confident that our offense will be able to score,” Reitnour said. “I expect a full-go Holly Hill team Friday night.”

Reitnour said middle linebackers Brock Mathis and Wilder Robertson will have to play "lights out" for the Saints to have a chance to win.

Nelson agreed with (Reitenour’s) assessment of his team’s strength along the lines, and said it will be paramount to scheme well in order to cover the array of weapons Clarendon Hall possesses.

“Our kids understand what’s at stake,” Nelson said. “We are preparing like every other week and will be ready to compete. It’s a big game in the region and could determine who finishes anywhere from first to third. It comes down to will and execution and who is better conditioned.”

Clarendon Hall travels to face Holly Hill Academy Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Friday games

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Allendale-Fairfax

Branchville at Bethune-Bowman

Clarendon Hall at Holly Hill Academy

Calhoun Academy at The King's Academy

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep

Andrew Jackson Academy at Charleston Collegiate

Lake Marion at Cross

Wardlaw at Jefferson Davis Academy

Calhoun County at Denmark Olar

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland

Edisto at Northside Christian Academy

Williston-Elko at H-K-T/North

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Blackville-Hilda

