'Turning point': Post 4 gets first win of season

Orangeburg Post 4 pounded out a season-high nine hits, and picked up its first win of the season defeating Hampton 3-2 Tuesday night at Mirmow Field.

“We needed this (win) tonight,” Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said. “The difference was we finally started hitting the ball. Everybody was putting the ball in play tonight, and we cut down on our strikeouts.”

Post 4 had a combined total of 12 hits in its first four games of the season. Peyton Inabinet led Post 4 with three hits Tuesday and an RBI. Seven different Orangeburg players recorded at least one hit Tuesday.

“We started swinging at strikes,” Inabinet said of the turnaround. “You can’t let the good one’s pass you. I noticed there has been some chirping from the dugout, which has helped out. Just having the whole team get into from the offensive side really helps and allows us to do some things.”

Hampton grabbed an early lead after loading the bases the first inning. Post 108 cored a run on a hit-by-pitch, but Orangeburg would get out of the jam with only the lone run scoring.

Post 4 answered in the bottom of the first when Forrest Sutcliffe singled with one out. He would steal second and advance to third on a passed ball. A John Mack groundout allowed Sutcliffe to score and tie the game.

With one out in the fourth, Orangeburg’s Jerry Sanders blasted a double to left-centerfield. He would advance to third on a ground out and score the go-ahead run on an Inabinet single. After stealing second, Inabinet would advance to third on a Coy Ford single and score on a Copeland Furtick base hit.

Hampton would cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but Orangeburg was able to hold on to get its first win of the season.

JT Edwards threw a complete game for Orangeburg allowing nine hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out four batters.

“It feels good to get the win,” Edwards said. “We’ve been putting in the work, struggling at the plate, but tonight it felt like we were able to put it all together.”

Edwards said he tried to command the strike zone and let his defense work behind him.

“It feels like this could be a turning point,” Edwards said. “We have so much potential, and talent, it’s about time we come together as a team and started bonding.”

Orangeburg will be at home Wednesday for a non-league game against West Columbia Post 79. Post 4 is currently 0-2 against West Columbia this season.

