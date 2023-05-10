ATLANTA — A strong start by Charlie Morton provided a boost to an Atlanta rotation that has lost ace Max Fried for possibly a few weeks.

A quick start by the Braves' bats also helped.

Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta's four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.

"I don't know why, but we've done it a lot," said Braves manager Brian Snitker of the big first inning. "It's really good when you put heat on the competition to have to come from behind."

The Braves (25-11) are 23-4 when scoring first.

Sean Murphy drove in four runs on three hits as the NL East-leading Braves handed the Red Sox their second straight loss following an eight-game winning streak. Murphy had a two-run single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. added two hits and scored three runs.

Morton (4-3) was the beneficiary of Atlanta's 12-hit attack. Morton allowed two runs on five hits in six innings and improved to 8-1 in 14 career starts against Boston.

The Braves' bats provided support for a pitching staff that took a major loss when Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a strained left forearm. Right-hander Kyle Wright, MLB's only 20-game winner last season, is already on the IL with shoulder soreness.

"I don't think there's ever been a day I've ever worried about a circumstance getting us down," Morton said. "... I feel like this group, ever since I've been here, has been able to rally around each other."

Boston's Justin Turner hit his third homer to lead off the sixth. Enrique Hernández had a run-scoring single off A.J. Minter in the eighth. Minter struck out pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec with runners on first and second to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Snitker announced after the game he would have a bullpen game as the replacement for Fried's scheduled start as the two-game series concludes on Wednesday night. Snitker, who said the strong start by Morton made the bullpen game possible, plans to wait until Wednesday to announce the opener. RHP Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox.