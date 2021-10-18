Trio named to all-star game

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, formerly the North-South Game, released its rosters Monday.

The North team, coached by Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer, will feature Calhoun County's Russell Brunson and Denmark-Olar's T.J. Williams.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Quincy Bias was named to the South team.

“For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach.”

The Touchstone Energy Bowl will serve as the only fully sanctioned all-star game for the state’s high school seniors.

There were two criteria for selection—that every region in each classification had to be represented and that a maximum of two players from each high school team could be selected.

The game will be played at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on the campus on Myrtle Beach High School. Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $15.

After Nov. 26, and at the stadium, tickets will cost $20 each. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the half-time presentation of the 2021 Mr. Football award.

