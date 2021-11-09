TRADITION: Amid Miami-FSU rivalry week, Diaz reveals a tie that binds programs

It's the second time that teams coached by Diaz and Florida State's Mike Norvell will meet in the rivalry — but the first time the two coaches will actually face off. Norvell wasn't able to attend last season's game in Miami Gardens, Florida, because of virus-related issues, and had to watch from home as the Hurricanes rolled to a 52-10 victory.

"Excited for the week," Norvell said Monday. "Miami week, it's the greatest tradition, one of the greatest rivalries and traditional games in all of college football. For us, it's a lot of excitement within the program for the week that's ahead. ... I'm excited about this game, I'm excited about being a part of this game. You come to Florida State and the first thing you think about are those games."

There will also be thoughts about the coaches who made this a true rivalry.

Bowden died earlier this year, as did former Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger — who guided the Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships. They are considered godfathers of their programs, godfathers of college football in the state of Florida.