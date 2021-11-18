Former Clemson All-American safety Terry Kinard wrapped up another season of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.

The former Tiger played seven years in the NFL including winning Super Bowl XXI with the New York Giants in 1986.

“Sports played a big part in my life,” Kinard said Thursday. “My family was from South Carolina, but father was the in Air Force. We moved to Sumter, and that was as far as my mother was going, so I ended up at Sumter High School.”

Kinard said his roots are in South Carolina, but after going to Clemson and eventually moving to New York, he thought he would never go back again.

“As a young man, you don’t realize how important a foundation you have in where you come from, the roots that are planted,” Kinard said. “All I could see was a small town, and once I got out I had no plans of returning. That was the wrong attitude.”

Kinard said he came from humble beginnings, and was raised by a single mother. He gives credit to his mother for the work ethic he instilled in him.

“I saw how hard she worked to provide for me,” Kinard said. “I knew I had to work just as hard to do the things I was supposed to be doing.”

Kinard said he found father figures in the coaches for which he played.

“Coaches were the men that I looked up to,” Kinard said. “Growing up in my situation, it would have been easy for me to go astray. The coaches we have not only help us become better players, but send us out into the world to be better people. Sports allowed me that chance to go out and do things I never could have imagined.”

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough had a few comments about his team's loss to N.C. A&T Saturday.

"It was a tale of two halves," Pough said. "The first half we had the lead, then in the second half, we didn't."

Pough also talked about his team's MEAC championship, and the opportunity to be able to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl Dec. 18 in Atlanta.

Two special awards were presented Thursday, the Willie Jeffries Character Award and The Works Comeback Player Award.

The Willie Jeffries Character Award recognizes an outstanding high school football athlete who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field. This year’s recipient was Orangeburg Prep offensive line/linebacker Seth Robinson.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt offensive lineman Trot Sutton was presented the Comeback Player Award. Sutton injured his knee prior to the 2020 season, missing the entire year. He returned this season, and has started all 11 games for the undefeated Red Raiders.

