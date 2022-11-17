ORANGEBURG TOUCHDOWN CLUB: WIS-TV's Henry closes out the season

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club concluded its 2022 season Thursday at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

WIS-TV sports director Rick Henry shared his thoughts on the current high school and college football seasons.

“I’m glad we’re getting on this side of the pandemic where we can meet together again,” Henry said. “The 2020 football season seems like the Twilight Zone. That season, I only went to one college football game (South Carolina’s victory over Auburn). It was strange.”

Henry said this season he is making up for lost time with trips to South Carolina, Clemson, Benedict, Kentucky and South Carolina State.

“Buddy, the last three SC State games I’ve attended, the Bulldogs have won, including the Celebration Bowl,” Henry joked with SC State head coach Buddy Pough. “I’m available for NIL deals.”

Henry also talked about South Carolina and its game this weekend with Tennessee.

“If the Gamecocks don’t play any better than they did in Florida, it could be a long, long day,” Henry said.

Henry also shared a story about current Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, a former standout at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo.

“A lot of people have been talking about Jalin Hyatt, who is having an unbelievable year,” Henry said. “They’re asking how South Carolina and Clemson both missed out on him.”

Henry said the first person to alert him of Hyatt’s potential was his wife Perrene.

“My wife works at Dutch Fork High School and is best friends with Jalin’s mother,” Henry said. “She said that I would soon be covering her son. I’ve heard this a number of times from friends, parents and relatives, and for some, they just were not very good.”

During Jalin’s sophomore year, Henry said he attended a game at Dutch Fork. He watched the quarterback loft a ball deep into double coverage.

“I thought, that wasn’t a very good throw, but this receiver jumps up and grabs it,” Henry said. “The PA announcer said ‘touchdown Jalin Hyatt’ and I realized he might be pretty good. His senior year, he caught three touchdown passes in the state championship game, including the game-winner in overtime.”

Even though Will Muschamp was the coach at South Carolina while Hyatt was being recruited, Henry said he expects the receiver to want to prove something against the in-state school Saturday if given the opportunity.

The Orangeburg Community of Character also made a presentation at the club’s final meeting of the year. Since 2019, the group has honored a local high school football player with the Willie Jeffries Character Award.

The annual award recognizes the outstanding high school football athlete from the area who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field.

This year’s recipient was Lake Marion’s Navian Hilliard. The senior quarterback was presented a trophy from SC State head coach emeritus Willie Jeffries.

The club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. This week’s winners were, on offense, Holly Hill Academy’s Tyler Wright and, on defense, Denmark-Olar’s William Conelly Jr.