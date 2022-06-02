TOUCHDOWN CLUB: RMC, T&D Club award Brent Lukens scholarships

The Regional Medical Center Foundation of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties with the Orangeburg Touchdown Club have annually provided $1,000 scholarships for the last 20 years to promote and recognize academic achievement, athletic participation, school leadership, and community service in area high schools.

The scholarships are named in honor of Brent Lukens, who was a senior football player at Orangeburg Preparatory School and died tragically in an automobile accident in 2002.

Two students from area high schools are being awarded scholarships in 2022. The recipients are Amanda Ahlin and Ta’Najya Holman.

Ahlin is a 2022 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. She is ranked fourth academically in her class. She participated in softball, volleyball, and track during high school. She was an All-Region volleyball selection for two years and an All-Region and All-State softball selection for three years. She was honored as the 2022 MaxPreps South Carolina Softball Player of the Year.

She served in student government for four years. She is active in Brighter Lips Bigger Earrings, a nonprofit organization that makes earrings for cancer patients. She has signed to play softball at the University of Tennessee. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Jennifer Ahlin.

Ta’Najya Holman is a 2022 graduate of Denmark-Olar High School. She is ranked third academically in her class. She was president of student government and was a battalion executive officer in JROTC. She played basketball, volleyball and soccer. She was the captain for each of the teams for two years.

She was recognized with an award by the National Center for Women & Information Technology. She has served on the Denmark Leadership Council and with the World Reach Community Foundation. She will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She is the daughter of Debra Holman.

The mission of the Regional Medical Center Foundation is is to act as a catalyst in promoting the Regional Medical Center through charitable gifts, education and positive public relations. Contributions to the RMC Foundation are used locally to help friends and neighbors.

“It is an honor to provide scholarships in memory of Brent Lukens to these exceptional student athletes. We wish them continued success in the future,” said Margaret Frierson, senior director of foundation services.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club meets weekly during football season to support the South Carolina State Bulldogs football program, to promote and recognize area football programs, and to honor outstanding athletes.

Club President Rob Hibbits, in recognizing the students, stated, “Our members consider it a privilege to help support the education of our award recipients and I am grateful for the partnership of the foundation of the Regional Medical Center to make this possible.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0