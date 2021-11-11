TOUCHDOWN CLUB: 'It's been different year,' Clemson's AD says

“I was on the (CFP) committee a few years ago and certainly enjoyed my time,” Radakovich said. “I know what those people are going through on Monday and Tuesday as they try to pull rankings and teams together. It’s important work. Everyone doesn’t always agree with the committee, but at the end of the four or five weeks history has shown they have gotten right more times than not.”

With potential expansion of the CFP, Radakovich said he hopes the committee will come forward with a final recommendation at their next meeting taking place in early December.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Radakovich said of expansion. “Moving forward with either eight teams or 12 teams will be good for college football. It will keep more teams involved with the opportunity to get a playoff spot later in the season. We need to continue to grow and nurture the game, it’s in a great place right now, we just want to make sure to make it the best it can be.”

With a number of new rules regarding student athletes, Radakovich said Clemson is continuing to sort through the details, but said it’s the best time in history to be a student athlete.