TOUCHDOWN CLUB: High school coaches help kick off new season

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club held its first meeting of the 2022 season Thursday at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

The meeting featured a number of high school coaches and player representatives from teams around the region. New Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Chris Carter talked about how his team has responded to his coaching style.

“We’ve only been together, in pads, for about 13 days,” Carter said. “This team has come to work, we asked them to come out at 5 a.m. Monday morning and they showed up bright and early. It’s a really good team, and I think we’re still learning about each other. It’s a process.”

The Bruins will hold their home opener Friday against W.J. Keenan. Carter said he wants his team to not only be active on the field, but active in the community.

“A coach can win games, but a community wins state championships,” Carter said. “Our message to the kids is to be involved. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is a brand name, and we want to protect that brand.”

OCSD Superintendent Shawn Foster spoke to the players about how much his coaches meant to him when he was a player.

“My coaches were fathers to me, and I’m standing on their shoulders because of what they poured into this young, black boy from the projects,” Foster said. “I say this to the athletes because there is someone in your life right now, either your parents or outside of your parents, that is pouring things into you and praying for you even if you don’t know.”

Foster talked about the conversations he has with coaches in Orangeburg County about wanting the best for their players.

“These coaches love you 24 hours a day,” Foster said. “They are constantly advocating for everything to ensure you have the very best opportunity, so that one day you can stand in front of a group of people and be what you dreamed of being. That’s what team is, it’s a family.”

SC State head coach Buddy Pough also had some advice to the players in attendance.

“You high school guys, the trick is to get a little bit better each day,” Pough said. “The things you do today, you have to be a little bit better tomorrow. As you build on the season, that’s the way to find success, not only in football but life in general. Hold yourself to a higher standard, then you got a chance to be pretty good.”

Pough also talked about some current SC State players with ties to the area.

“We’ve got guys on our team that have been sitting in your seats now,” Pough said. “TJ Williams (Denmark-Olar) is coming on at linebacker, and looks like he will play a little bit for us this year. Ricardo Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) is looking good on the defensive line, Chris Austin (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) is a part of our special teams, Chris Simmons (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) will leave with a Master’s degree when he’s done playing football and Michael Brunson (Calhoun County) is expected to play some cornerback for us.”

South Carolina State opens the season next Thursday in Orlando against the University of Central Florida.

SC State Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries presented Dorchester Academy’s Manning Thompson and Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Anthony Mack their awards after being named The Works Players of the Week. Thompson earned defensive honors after he recorded five tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups in the Raiders 32-12 win over Branchville. Mack earned offensive honors after throwing for 389 yards and two touchdowns against White Knoll.

Former Wofford head coach Mike Ayers is scheduled to speak to the club next Thursday. Tickets for non-members are $20 and can be purchased at the door.