TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Coastal coach shares what he's learned on the sidelines

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is currently one of the most successful head coaches in college football.

Chadwell has led the Chanticleers to back-to-back 11 win seasons, and has his current team at 6-1 this year. Thursday, he spoke to the Orangeburg Touchdown Club about what he has learned in his time as a football coach.

“I’ve been coaching for 23 years, and there’s 23 things I learned during that time that has helped me,” Chadwell said. “Maybe some of these can help you wherever you are on your path.”

The one lesson Chadwell said he hangs his hat on is the fact that failure in your partner in growth.

“Failure doesn’t define you, if refines you,” Chadwell said. “I’ve failed a lot, but I’ve learned from (my mistakes). If you want something you have to work for it, there’s nothing more powerful than fear and nobody can be successful by themselves…it takes a team.”

With the success he’s had at Coastal, Chadwell has been mentioned for a number of high-profile jobs in the Power Five conferences. He said his ultimate goal is to impact the people around him.

“My father was a high school coach,” Chadwell said. “That’s all I ever wanted to be, but I just sort of fell into this. I don’t have to get to a certain level to feel like I’ve been validated, I’m content in what I do. I would love to coach in the Sugar Bowl, but if I never do I won’t be defined by it.”

When he looks back at his list, Chadwell admits he’s probably failed numerous times, but says he tries to learn from those mistakes and make others around him better.

“You have a chance to impact people where you are, and the only way is to be where your feet are,” Chadwell said. “We’re always looking to try and be what’s next, but we must water the roots where our feet are. If you do that, they’ll grow and mature. If you have an opportunity to go somewhere else, God will put you where he wants to use you.”

Chadwell also shared about his team this season, including the Chanticleers most recent loss to Old Dominion.

“We’re getting into the meat of our schedule,” Chadwell said. “We’re 6-1, but truth be told we’re not a six-win team. We’ve found a way to win some games in the fourth quarter, but we’ve had some challenges and injuries.”

Coastal Carolina closes the season with Marshall, Appalachian State, Southern Miss, Virginia and James Madison.

“(Our team) was disappointed after our latest loss,” Chadwell said. “I think there was a little bit of shock. As a coach, you know the problems, and can see them coming, but (this loss) was a good wake-up call for us and I think we will play better going forward.”

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough gave the weekly Bulldog Report after SC State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg last week. The Bulldogs will open MEAC play Saturday at home against North Carolina Central.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Isaiah Johnson earned the defensive honor while Harvest Christian Academy’s Hayden McClung took home the offensive award.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. The featured speaker is scheduled to be University of South Carolina color commentator Tommy Suggs.