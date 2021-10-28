TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Benedict coach preparing players for life

“I tell our players, adversity is going to strike. It will happen on the football field and will happen in your life. That’s when you have to dig deep and decide how you are going to react. It’s about character and who you are when no one is watching.”

Berry praised the Benedict community and administration for buying into the culture change. Since he arrived on campus, there have been upgrades to the Benedict locker room, coach’s office and a new weight room that is scheduled to be opened in the next two weeks.

“We have a beautiful stadium (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) but when I arrived, you wouldn’t walk your dog into our locker room,” Berry said. “Now, there are new shoulder pad racks, stools in the lockers, a new floor and new stereo system. When it comes to facility upgrades, it’s an arms-race in recruiting young men. We have to stay up to par with what other schools are doing.”

When it comes to recruiting, Berry said he has a “gas-tank” philosophy.