Orangeburg Post 4's series opener against Charleston that was scheduled for Tuesday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg was postponed.

A new date and time for Tuesday's game has yet to be determined.

Friday's game in Orangeburg had been moved to Wednesday, June 21 due to expected weather later in the week, but that game was canceled.

Orangeburg Post 4 is still scheduled to travel to James Island High School for a road game against Charleston Thursday, June 22.

