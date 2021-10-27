THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Uncertainties aplenty as regular season ending

Despite the hurdles and uncertainties, the 2021 South Carolina prep football high school regular season will come to an end Friday.

While some teams like Orangeburg Prep played their final game this past week, others will wrap up with Week 10. Some, like Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Calhoun Academy, have wrapped up region titles and first-round playoff byes.

Several teams are fighting for playoff positions, which are just as important as winning a region.

In Ehrhardt, Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy will have their long-awaited showdown. Both teams enter the contest with 5-0 records in 8-man Region 1, are averaging over 50 points a game and holding opponents under double digits.

There’s a good chance these two teams could meet again during the postseason.

In the S.C. High School League, Calhoun County is a win away from clinching the Region 3-A title. Denmark-Olar is in third place behind the Saints and Ridge Springs-Monetta and can solidify its standing with a win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is also involved in a region title race coming down to the final week. The Bruins head to "Fort Knox" in West Columbia to face Brookland-Cayce.