THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Uncertainties aplenty as regular season ending

Despite the hurdles and uncertainties, the 2021 South Carolina prep football high school regular season will come to an end Friday.
While some teams like Orangeburg Prep played their final game this past week, others will wrap up with Week 10. Some, like Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Calhoun Academy, have wrapped up region titles and first-round playoff byes.
Several teams are fighting for playoff positions, which are just as important as winning a region.
In Ehrhardt, Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy will have their long-awaited showdown. Both teams enter the contest with 5-0 records in 8-man Region 1, are averaging over 50 points a game and holding opponents under double digits.
There’s a good chance these two teams could meet again during the postseason.
In the S.C. High School League, Calhoun County is a win away from clinching the Region 3-A title. Denmark-Olar is in third place behind the Saints and Ridge Springs-Monetta and can solidify its standing with a win.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson is also involved in a region title race coming down to the final week. The Bruins head to "Fort Knox" in West Columbia to face Brookland-Cayce.
The two teams are tied with Gilbert for first place in Region 5-3A. O-W can claim the region title outright with a win and Gilbert loss to Swansea. Should both teams win, Gilbert would get the top seed based on head-to-head tiebreaker.
An O-W loss would drop them to the third seed in the region. This would mean a first-round trip to the Pee Dee Region to face Aynor in the first round and possible second round matchup at Camden.
Week 9 gridiron giants
- Jakiem Ellis (Branchville) - 53 yards receiving, 2 TDs
- Xy'quarius Nimmons (Branchville) 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 225 yards rushing, TD
- Kade Strickland (Calhoun Academy) - 103 yards rushing, 3 TDs
- Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers (both of Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles each
- Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) - 256 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Brushaurd Young (Denmark-Olar) - 158 receiving yards, 3 TDs
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD, 1 interception return TD
- Hunter Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 11 tackles, two sacks, 1 interception return TD, 1 fumble recovery TD
- Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) - 2 interceptions
- Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 14 tackles, sack
- Tyler Robinson (Edisto) - 11 tackles
- Navian Hillilard (Lake Marion) - 175 passing yards, 2 TDs
- Zay Washington (Lake Marion) - 106 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep) - 147 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Scouting report
Brookland-Cayce (7-2, 3-1)
The Bearcats are seeking their first region title since 2016. Their lone losses this season have taken place on the road against Chapin (41-21) and Strom Thurmond (17-7). Like O-W, Brookland-Cayce has bounced back from a region loss with back-to-back wins over Gilbert and Swansea.
Junior quarterback Tanner Staton has thrown five touchdowns in the past two games. Despite the absence of leading running back Jordan Wise, who broke his leg in the season-opener, the Bearcats have seen playmakers like senior Skylar King emerge. In last week’s 44-0 win over Swansea, he caught two touchdown passes, threw one and rushed for another.
Running back Naahzeikiel Mayes and wide receiver Jamari Kennerly are also key contributors on offense for Brookland-Cayce. They face an O-W defense that has posted two straight shutouts and allowed just eight points in their last three games.
The game can be heard online at The Dove 1620 AM (www.thedove1620.com) starting at 7:30 p.m . Friday.
Quotable
"Last year we had to beat B-C to make the playoffs. We went out there and laid a goose egg. Our kids got to keep that in mind, that we got to win the games we’re not supposed to win. Nobody’s going to pick us to beat Brookland-Cayce, so we got to go out there and find a way to win the ball game." -- O-W head coach Kevin Crosby.
Class A rankings
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Green Sea-Floyds
9. C.E. Murray
10. Calhoun County
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, C.A. Johnson, Branchville, Carvers Bay
