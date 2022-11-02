THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: T&D Region's dandy dozen set to start playoffs

Here’s a look at the top story lines as the SCHSL and SCISA state playoffs begin Friday night. The T&D Region will have 12 teams looking to win state championships.

The road to 3-peat

Holly Hill Academy enters the postseason with a 33-game winning streak and seeking its third consecutive SCISA 8-Man title. The Raiders open the postseason against Laurens Academy with the winner facing Jefferson Davis or Richard Winn Academy.

Richard Winn is the last team to defeat Holly Hill Academy, 36-14 in November 2019.

'Garden City' vs. 'Lettuce City'

The cities of Orangeburg and Beaufort will have a playoff “doubleheader” with public and private teams facing each other. Beaufort is the host site for both games as Orangeburg-Wilkinson faces the Eagles, while Orangeburg Prep meets Beaufort Academy for the second time this season.

Speaking of rematches …

Both Dorchester Academy and Calhoun Academy will face familiar foes in the opening round of the SCISA Class A playoffs. The Raiders travel to Thomas Heyward Academy looking to avenge a 50-22 loss, while the Cavaliers play host to Clarendon Hall in a rematch of a Oct. 21 game they won 28-6.

And while Woodland and Lake Marion did not meet during the regular season, they are no strangers to each other. The Wolverines have won 12 of the 14 meetings and six straight overall.

Uphill challenge

Four of the five T&D Region Class A qualifiers will compete in the Upper State. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler will open at top-seed Lewisville, Blackville-Hilda visits second-seeded Southside Christian and Denmark-Olar and Calhoun County could potentially travel to number one seeds should they win their home playoff openers.

As for defending Lower State champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt, its road back to the title game could require three straight road matchups at top seeds Johnsonville, Lamar and Estill (which beat the Red Raiders 40-6 on Sept. 28) before reaching Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Team of the week

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

The Trojans clinched their first playoff berth in three years following the 14-8 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Week 10 gridiron giants

Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) – 176 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Brice Brunson (Branchville) – 72 yards, two touchdowns; nine tackles, three pass breakups

Caleb Smith (Branchville) – 138 rushing yards

Copeland Hayden (Branchville) – 11 tackles

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 167 yards, touchdown

Elliott Brown (Calhoun Academy) – 73 rushing yards, two touchdowns

William Felder (Calhoun Academy) – three interceptions, one returned for touchdown

Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) – three touchdowns

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – two rushing touchdowns

Chris Sanders and Keithan Washington (both of Denmark-Olar) – three touchdowns each

Billy Stroman (Edisto) – 12 tackles

Quamar Felder (Edisto) – 10 tackles, sack

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) – 202 rushing yards, four touchdowns; 10 tackles, interception

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) – 175 yards, two touchdowns

Ashton Soles (Holly Hill Academy) – 12 tackles, interception, fumble recovery

Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) – 11 tackles

Mason Rudd (Holly Hill Academy) – 10 tackles, fumble recovery

Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep) – 140 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Suderian Harrison (Woodland) – six touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown

Clarence Simmons (Woodland) – three receiving touchdowns

Schutt Junior Bowl

The third annual Schutt Junior Bowl, featuring top junior football players from around the state, will take place Jan. 15, 2023, at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Three local players have earned invitations to take part in the game. Denmark-Olar’s Jacques Donaldson will be a part of the East team, while the Bamberg-Ehrhardt duo of Anthony Williams and Y’Zorion Washington will take part on the West team.

Class 2A

1.Oceanside Collegiate

2. Abbeville

3. Barnwell

4. Gray Collegiate Academy

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Saluda

9. Fairfield Central

10. Marion

12. Lake Marion

32. Edisto

Class A

1.Christ Church

2. Southside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Catholic

4. Lewisville

5. Lamar

6. Johnsonville

7. Estill

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

9. Cross

10. C.E. Murray

14. Calhoun County

18. Denmark-Olar

29. Blackville-Hilda

30. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

34. Branchville

38. Bethune-Bowman