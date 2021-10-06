THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Showdown of the undefeated

Week 7 will see one less undefeated T&D Region high school football team.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0) will visit Branchville (3-0) in a Class A Region 6 clash on Friday. The Red Raiders have won all five meetings since the Yellow Jackets revived their program and can clinch the region title with a victory.

Fresh off its win over previously ranked Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County can earn a share of first place with a victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta. A three-way tie in the loss column could then occur with RS-M, Calhoun County and the Denmark-Olar/Wagener-Salley winner.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy remain on a collision course for a Oct. 29 in Holly Hill. This potentially could be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Raiders, with a rematch with higher ramifications in November.

Team of the week

Calhoun County — The Saints snapped a 3-game losing streak by upending previously ninth-ranked Blackville-Hilda 33-14 to even its mark in Region 3A.

Week 6 gridiron giants