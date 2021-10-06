 Skip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Showdown of the undefeated
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Showdown of the undefeated

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack hands off to Isaiah Tyler in the Bruins' loss to Gilbert this past week. O-W is back in action Friday night for homecoming against Swansea.

 THOMAS GRANT JR., SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Week 7 will see one less undefeated T&D Region high school football team.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0) will visit Branchville (3-0) in a Class A Region 6 clash on Friday. The Red Raiders have won all five meetings since the Yellow Jackets revived their program and can clinch the region title with a victory.

Fresh off its win over previously ranked Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County can earn a share of first place with a victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta. A three-way tie in the loss column could then occur with RS-M, Calhoun County and the Denmark-Olar/Wagener-Salley winner.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy remain on a collision course for a Oct. 29 in Holly Hill. This potentially could be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Raiders, with a rematch with higher ramifications in November.

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 4 unbeaten local teams at midway point

Team of the week

Calhoun County — The Saints snapped a 3-game losing streak by upending previously ninth-ranked Blackville-Hilda 33-14 to even its mark in Region 3A.

Week 6 gridiron giants

  • Derrick Simon (Bethune-Bowman) - 150 passing yards
  • Omar Goodwin (Bethune-Bowman) - 10 tackles
  • Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 125 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Ronnie Nester (Branchville) - 96 passing yards, 2 TDs; 65 rushing yards, TD
  • Kadden Irick (Branchville) - 14 tackles, receiving TD
  • Connor Carleton (Branchville) - 13 tackles
  • Hayden McClung (Branchville) - 3 interceptions
  • Clancy Welch (Branchville) - 2 sacks
  • Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 111 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 170 passing yards; 12 tackles
  • Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 2 interceptions
  • 'Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) - 2 TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing)
  • Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 rushing TDs, 3 passing TDs
  • TJ Williams (Denmark-Olar) - 2 rushing TDs, blocked punt TD
  • Kylei Kennedy (Edisto) - 140 receiving yards, 4 TDs
  • Johnathan Clark (Edisto) - 104 passing yards, 3 TDs; 111 rushing yards
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 103 rushing yards, TD
  • Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) - 4 rushing TDs; 160 passing yards, TD
  • Keith McKune (Lake Marion) - 2 TDs
  • Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion) - 1 TD
  • McCullough Mims (Orangeburg Prep) - 81 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 60 passing yards, TD
  • Seth Robinson (Orangeburg Prep) - 13 tackles, sack
  • Jay Plummer & Andrew Hunter (Orangeburg Prep) - 10 tackles each
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All getting on the field -- finally

Scouting report

Swansea High School — Orangeburg-Wilkinson looks to rebound from last week's loss to Gilbert this week for "Homecoming" against the winless Tigers.

Swansea (0-4, 0-1) has dropped 10 consecutive games dating back to last season. It has scored under 10 points in three of the games played this season. Second-year head coach and former Edisto assistant coach Brent Wilder has had to contend with early season cancellations due to COVID-19 and depth has remained a concern.

The winner will have an upper hand on a playoff berth out of Region 5-3A.

By the numbers

Both Denmark-Olar and Andrew Jackson Academy posted season-highs in points this past Friday. The Vikings routed Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North 66-14 and have averaged 62 points in the last three games. The Warriors defeated Clarendon Hall 74-30 and have scored 50-plus points in four consecutive games. Holly Hill Academy has outscored its opposition 304-52 in six games.

Class A State rankings

SC Prep Football Media Poll

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Lamar

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lake View

9. Great Falls

10. Dixie

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Green Sea-Floyds, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County

www.maxpreps.com

1. Southside Christian, 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 3. Lamar, 4. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 5. Baptist Hill, 6. Lake View, 7. CE Murray, 8. Hannah-Pamplico, 9. Branchville, 10. Whale Branch, 16. Calhoun County, 17. Denmark-Olar, 20. Blackville-Hilda, 34. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 37. Bethune-Bowman

Thomas Grant Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

Wake AD to speak at TD Club

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Cinema in Orangeburg with guest speaker Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie.

Currie accepted the job in March 2019 and immediately helped set records for attendance in football and soccer. He also helped to bring ESPN's College Gameday to Wake Forest for the first time in school history to open the 2020 football season.

Before taking the job at Wake Forest, Currie was AD at Kansas State (2009-17) and Tennessee (2017).

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough will recap the Bulldogs' first win over Bethune-Cookman and preview Saturday's game against Florida A&M.

The club will also recognize its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. This week's recipients are Orangeburg Prep's McCullough Mims and Bethune-Bowman's Derrick Simon.

Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at noon. Tickets are $20 for non-members and you can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom and on The T&D Facebook page.

