THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Showdown of the undefeated

Week 7 will see one less undefeated T&D Region high school football team.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0) will visit Branchville (3-0) in a Class A Region 6 clash on Friday. The Red Raiders have won all five meetings since the Yellow Jackets revived their program and can clinch the region title with a victory.
Fresh off its win over previously ranked Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County can earn a share of first place with a victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta. A three-way tie in the loss column could then occur with RS-M, Calhoun County and the Denmark-Olar/Wagener-Salley winner.
Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson Academy and Holly Hill Academy remain on a collision course for a Oct. 29 in Holly Hill. This potentially could be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Raiders, with a rematch with higher ramifications in November.
Team of the week
Calhoun County — The Saints snapped a 3-game losing streak by upending previously ninth-ranked Blackville-Hilda 33-14 to even its mark in Region 3A.
Week 6 gridiron giants
- Derrick Simon (Bethune-Bowman) - 150 passing yards
- Omar Goodwin (Bethune-Bowman) - 10 tackles
- Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 125 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Ronnie Nester (Branchville) - 96 passing yards, 2 TDs; 65 rushing yards, TD
- Kadden Irick (Branchville) - 14 tackles, receiving TD
- Connor Carleton (Branchville) - 13 tackles
- Hayden McClung (Branchville) - 3 interceptions
- Clancy Welch (Branchville) - 2 sacks
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 111 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 170 passing yards; 12 tackles
- Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 2 interceptions
- 'Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) - 2 TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing)
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 rushing TDs, 3 passing TDs
- TJ Williams (Denmark-Olar) - 2 rushing TDs, blocked punt TD
- Kylei Kennedy (Edisto) - 140 receiving yards, 4 TDs
- Johnathan Clark (Edisto) - 104 passing yards, 3 TDs; 111 rushing yards
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 103 rushing yards, TD
- Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) - 4 rushing TDs; 160 passing yards, TD
- Keith McKune (Lake Marion) - 2 TDs
- Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion) - 1 TD
- McCullough Mims (Orangeburg Prep) - 81 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 60 passing yards, TD
- Seth Robinson (Orangeburg Prep) - 13 tackles, sack
- Jay Plummer & Andrew Hunter (Orangeburg Prep) - 10 tackles each
Scouting report
Swansea High School — Orangeburg-Wilkinson looks to rebound from last week's loss to Gilbert this week for "Homecoming" against the winless Tigers.
Swansea (0-4, 0-1) has dropped 10 consecutive games dating back to last season. It has scored under 10 points in three of the games played this season. Second-year head coach and former Edisto assistant coach Brent Wilder has had to contend with early season cancellations due to COVID-19 and depth has remained a concern.
The winner will have an upper hand on a playoff berth out of Region 5-3A.
By the numbers
Both Denmark-Olar and Andrew Jackson Academy posted season-highs in points this past Friday. The Vikings routed Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North 66-14 and have averaged 62 points in the last three games. The Warriors defeated Clarendon Hall 74-30 and have scored 50-plus points in four consecutive games. Holly Hill Academy has outscored its opposition 304-52 in six games.
Class A State rankings
SC Prep Football Media Poll
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Lamar
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lake View
9. Great Falls
10. Dixie
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Green Sea-Floyds, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County
1. Southside Christian, 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 3. Lamar, 4. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 5. Baptist Hill, 6. Lake View, 7. CE Murray, 8. Hannah-Pamplico, 9. Branchville, 10. Whale Branch, 16. Calhoun County, 17. Denmark-Olar, 20. Blackville-Hilda, 34. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 37. Bethune-Bowman
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.