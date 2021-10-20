THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints, Bruins come back to contend for titles

An old adage says “a week is an eternity in politics."

The same line of thinking is true in sports. In the blink of an eye, a team’s seeming demise can turn into an unexpected revival a few games later.

Such is the case with both Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Both teams dropped their respective region openers by double digits and their prospects of getting back in contention appeared dim.

Fast forward to today and both the Saints and Bruins are alive and kicking. A three-game winning streak has Calhoun County tied for first place in Region 3-A with two games left. A victory Friday over Williston-Elko would put the Saints in position to claim the region outright the following week.

A similar turnaround has happened for Orangeburg-Wilkinson. After the shutout road loss to defending Region 5-3A champion Gilbert, the Bruins have rebounded with back-to-back wins over Swansea and Strom Thurmond.

The end result is now a four-way tie for first place in the region. O-W, Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Strom Thurmond all stand at 2-1 with the field guaranteed to fall to one following the Indians/Rebels matchup.