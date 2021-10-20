THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Saints, Bruins come back to contend for titles

An old adage says “a week is an eternity in politics."
The same line of thinking is true in sports. In the blink of an eye, a team’s seeming demise can turn into an unexpected revival a few games later.
Such is the case with both Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Both teams dropped their respective region openers by double digits and their prospects of getting back in contention appeared dim.
Fast forward to today and both the Saints and Bruins are alive and kicking. A three-game winning streak has Calhoun County tied for first place in Region 3-A with two games left. A victory Friday over Williston-Elko would put the Saints in position to claim the region outright the following week.
A similar turnaround has happened for Orangeburg-Wilkinson. After the shutout road loss to defending Region 5-3A champion Gilbert, the Bruins have rebounded with back-to-back wins over Swansea and Strom Thurmond.
The end result is now a four-way tie for first place in the region. O-W, Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Strom Thurmond all stand at 2-1 with the field guaranteed to fall to one following the Indians/Rebels matchup.
A win this week over Fox Creek clinches a playoff berth for the Bruins. Another win next week at Brookland-Cayce would assure at least a share of something not collected since 1995 when Woodrow Dantzler was the O-W quarterback -- a region title.
For high school football fans, the next two weeks will feel like an eternity.
Teams of the week
Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Week 8 gridiron giants
- Gage Boykin (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 174 passing yards, TD
- Anthony Williams (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 4 receptions, 121 receiving yards
- Quinton Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 74 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Nick Folks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 2 rushing TDs
- Jalen Avinger (Bethune-Bowman) - 110 rushing yards
- Ronnie Nester (Branchville) - 275 passing yards, 5 TDs
- Xy’quarius Nimmons (Branchville) - 5 catches, 110 receiving yards, 3 TDs
- Nathan Bauer (Branchville) - 6 catches, 2 TDs
- Jakiem Ellis (Branchville) - 7 catches, 112 yards
- Philijuan Saldono (Branchville) - 216 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Connor Carleton (Branchville) - 17 tackles
- Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy) - 12 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries
- Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) - 104 passing yards, 2 TDs; 116 rushing yards, TD
- Marquez Davenport (Calhoun County) - 111 rushing yards, TD
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 173 yards passing, 211 yards rushing, six total TDs
- Brushaurd Young (Denmark-Olar) - 2 catches, 63 yards, 2 TDs
- JaQuari Williams (Denmark-Olar) - 5 catches, 86 yards
- Jaden Johnson (Edisto) - 107 rushing yards
- Johnnathan Clark (Edisto) - 106 rushing yards
- Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 9 tackles, interception
- Ax Wolpert (Holly Hill Academy) - 130 yards
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 2 TDs
- Jacob Rogers (Holly HIll Academy) - 141 yards, 2 TDs
- O-W defense - hands Strom Thurmond its first shutout loss since 2018
- Brayden Gramling (Orangeburg Prep) - 134 passing yards, TD; 60 rushing yards
Collision course
Unbeatens Holly Hill Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy are each a victory away from an Oct. 29 showdown in Ehrhardt. HHA (8-0, 5-0) plays host to Cathedral Academy, while the Warriors (6-0, 4-0) travel to Conway Christian. AJA has won five of the last six meetings, but lost last year 40-20.
North-South selections
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Game returns Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. The game now has added importance with the cancellation of the Shrine Bowl for the second consecutive year.
“For the first time in its history, the best 88 players in the state will play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl,” game director Scott Earley said. “The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association are excited to witness these future collegiate stars in action. We believe, as always, that stars shine brighter at the beach.”
Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer leads the North team. His roster includes his defensive back Russell Brunson and Denmark-Olar running back TJ Williams. Other key additions to the North squad include Gray Collegiate running back KZ Adams and Irmo safety Nick Emmanwari.
Hanahan head coach Art Craig, formerly of Blackville-Hilda, Timberland and Cross high schools, leads the South team. The lone T&D Region player on his roster is Bamberg-Ehrhardt linebacker Quincy Bias.
Oher top South players include Dutch Fork wide receiver Antonio Williams and Myrtle Beach wide receiver Adam Randall.
Advance-purchase tickets are now available online at TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com/tickets for $15. After Nov. 26 and at the stadium, tickets will cost $20 each. Fans in attendance at the game will also see the halftime presentation of the 2021 Mr. Football award.
Those seniors not selected will have another postseason all-star game opportunity. The Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase will take place the next day Dec. 12 at Gaffney High School at 4 pm.
Quotable
"Football gets a bad rap, but sports has a way of healing people. I've watched football pull Carson out of depression. He's honoring his father by the way he lives. You never hear about the good things that football can do, but his is 100% pure, and there's not enough of that in sports." -- Andrew Jackson Academy head coach Chad Gleaton on running back Carson Cone, whose four-touchdown performance against Patrick Henry last week was inspired by his late father Michael Cone Jr.
Class A rankings
SC Prep Football Media
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Dixie
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Green Sea-Floyds
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, C.E. Murray, Branchville, Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar
1. Southside Christian
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. CE Murray
6. Whale Branch
7. Lake View
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Green Sea-Floyds
10. Calhoun County
11. Branchville
17. Blackville-Hilda
19. Denmark-Olar
35. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
36. Bethune-Bowman
