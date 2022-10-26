 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Region teams still have plenty to play for

  • 0

After 11 weeks, the 2022 high school football season is headed to its crescendo.

For some teams, like previously undefeated Woodland, Lake Marion and defending SCISA Class A champion Holly Hill Academy, this Friday is more about preparation for the opening round of the playoffs.

The second group is teams still with region title hopes or looking to improve their playoff positioning. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar fall in this category.

The third group is a team like Orangeburg-Wilkinson, whose destiny can go either way.

A victory over Swansea and Lower Richland win over Dreher clinches the final playoff berth out of Region 5-3A.

A loss creates the potential for overnight sweating for Bruin fans.

BRANCHVILLE VOLLEYBALL: Jackets not taking anything for granted

Among the possible scenarios:

  • A three-way tie for fourth place between O-W, Swansea and Dreher, if it loses to Lower Richland. The tiebreaker would be determined by margin of victory.
  • A Dreher win over Lower Richland eliminates the Bruins from the postseason.

There's also the final group looking to end the season with a victory. The focus on 2023 begins now for such teams.

Team of the Week 

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

The Red Raiders posted their third consecutive shutout win. They have now posted 12 consecutive scoreless quarters on defense.

Week 9 gridiron giants

  • Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two rushing touchdowns
  • Chanston Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two passing touchdowns
  • Omarion Kinard (Blackville-Hilda) - two rushing touchdowns
  • Joseph Simmons (Blackville-Hilda) - two interceptions
  • Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - 179 rushing yards, touchdown
  • Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 51 rushing yards, two touchdowns
  • Cooper Canaday (Calhoun Academy) - 12 tackles, two sacks
  • Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles
  • Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) - two touchdowns (rushing, passing) 
  • Makye Salley (Edisto) - two touchdowns (rushing, interception return)
  • Suderian Harrison (Woodland) - four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing)
  • Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 401 yards passing, four touchdowns
  • Javieon Jamison (Lake Marion) - six catches, 222 yards, four touchdowns

Maxpreps.com high school rankings

Class A

1. Christ Church

2. Southside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Catholic

4. Lewisville

5. Johnsonville

6. Lamar

7. Estill

8. Cross

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Lake View

13. Calhoun County

16. Denmark-Olar

29. Blackville-Hilda

31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

34. Bethune-Bowman

38. Branchville

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Abbeville

3. Barnwell

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Saluda

8. Woodland

9. Fairfield Central

10. Marion

14. Lake Marion

34. Edisto

Thomas Grant Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

