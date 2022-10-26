THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Region teams still have plenty to play for

After 11 weeks, the 2022 high school football season is headed to its crescendo.
For some teams, like previously undefeated Woodland, Lake Marion and defending SCISA Class A champion Holly Hill Academy, this Friday is more about preparation for the opening round of the playoffs.
The second group is teams still with region title hopes or looking to improve their playoff positioning. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar fall in this category.
The third group is a team like Orangeburg-Wilkinson, whose destiny can go either way.
A victory over Swansea and Lower Richland win over Dreher clinches the final playoff berth out of Region 5-3A.
A loss creates the potential for overnight sweating for Bruin fans.
Among the possible scenarios:
- A three-way tie for fourth place between O-W, Swansea and Dreher, if it loses to Lower Richland. The tiebreaker would be determined by margin of victory.
- A Dreher win over Lower Richland eliminates the Bruins from the postseason.
There's also the final group looking to end the season with a victory. The focus on 2023 begins now for such teams.
Team of the Week
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
The Red Raiders posted their third consecutive shutout win. They have now posted 12 consecutive scoreless quarters on defense.
Week 9 gridiron giants
- Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two rushing touchdowns
- Chanston Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - two passing touchdowns
- Omarion Kinard (Blackville-Hilda) - two rushing touchdowns
- Joseph Simmons (Blackville-Hilda) - two interceptions
- Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - 179 rushing yards, touchdown
- Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 51 rushing yards, two touchdowns
- Cooper Canaday (Calhoun Academy) - 12 tackles, two sacks
- Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles
- Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) - two touchdowns (rushing, passing)
- Makye Salley (Edisto) - two touchdowns (rushing, interception return)
- Suderian Harrison (Woodland) - four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing)
- Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 401 yards passing, four touchdowns
- Javieon Jamison (Lake Marion) - six catches, 222 yards, four touchdowns
Maxpreps.com high school rankings
Class A
1. Christ Church
2. Southside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Catholic
4. Lewisville
5. Johnsonville
6. Lamar
7. Estill
8. Cross
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Lake View
13. Calhoun County
16. Denmark-Olar
29. Blackville-Hilda
31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
34. Bethune-Bowman
38. Branchville
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Abbeville
3. Barnwell
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Saluda
8. Woodland
9. Fairfield Central
10. Marion
14. Lake Marion
34. Edisto