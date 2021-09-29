THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 'Real' season means push for playoffs

The "real" season is well underway for T&D Region S.C. High School League teams.
This year, the playoff format returns to normal as the top four region finishers get to continue their quest for the championship.
Teams like Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Denmark-Olar, Branchville, Calhoun County, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North and Denmark-Olar are well into region play. This Friday, Edisto, Lake Marion and Orangeburg-Wilkinson will follow suit.
The Cougars will play host to Barnwell, while the Bruins head to Lexington County to face Gilbert. Meanwhile, the Gators head on the road to face Woodland looking to continue their best start since 2015.
While public school teams vie for playoff positioning, Calhoun Academy has the distinction of having clinched a SCISA Class A playoff berth. The Cavaliers' 33-6 victory over The King's Academy improved them to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 2A with two region games left.
In 8-man football, unbeatens defending champion Holly Hill Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy are region co-leaders. Should both win their final two games, a showdown looms Oct. 29 in Ehrhardt.
Week 5 gridiron giants
- Gage Boykin (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing)
- James McIntosh (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 6-6 PATs
- Philijuan Saldano (Branchville) - 176 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Ronnie Nester (Branchville) - 128 passing yards
- Connor Carleton (Branchville) - 16 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, fumble recovery TD, 2 sacks
- Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - 104 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 149 rushing yards; 72-yard punt return TD
- Hunter Simmons (Calhoun Academy) - 9 tackles, sack
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 332 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns
- Harden Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 2 touchdown passes
- Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) - 2 touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 defensive)
- Jaden Johnson (Edisto) - 2 rushing touchdowns
- Edisto defense - 3 forced turnovers
- Carter Files (Edisto) - 5 PATs
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 200 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 150 rushing yards
- Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 3 interceptions
- Diandre Montgomery (Lake Marion) - 4 sacks, INT
- McCullough Mims (Orangeburg Prep) - 313 yards total offense and four touchdowns
- Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep) - 10 tackles and a fumble recovery
- Jordan Perry (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 1 touchdown catch
- Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 1 touchdown pass
Scouting report
The Bruins head to Leonard Price Field for the first time Friday to face eighth-ranked Gilbert.
Gilbert is 4-1 on the season, winners of three straight. The lone loss was a 14-12 setback in Week 1 to Class 5A county rival Lexington.
Head coach Chad Leaphart is second on the school's career wins list with 53 and has led Gilbert to all three of its Region 5-3A titles won in its entire history.
Offensively, backfield mates Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaden Allen-Hendrix present an effective contrast in speed and power running and quarterback Chance Jennings is a dual threat with lethal outside targets in wide receiver Gage Gunter and tight end Gray Leaphart. Defensively, Gilbert linebackers Harley Boatwright and Jackson Caulder are 1-2 in tackles and interceptions.
On special teams, placekicker Riley Barnes is the school's first female player and shares duties with Daniel Augustin. She is 8-11 on extra points this season.
First matchup
Bamberg-Ehrhardt will make a Thursday trip to Mount Pleasant to face Lucy Garrett Beckham High School. This is the Bengals' first varsity game for the two-year-old school, which has only played junior varsity contests this season.
By the numbers
Denmark-Olar and Andrew Jackson Academy have both scored 58 points in each of its last two games. The Vikings went 1-1 in those contests, combining to score 110 and 100 points, respectively, with opponents Ridge Spring-Monetta and Calhoun County. Andrew Jackson Academy won both games, outscoring their opponents 116-6. The Warriors have posted three shutouts this season and their margin of victory is 196-6 ... Holly Hill Academy has outscored its opposition 250-34 in five games ... Bamberg-Ehrhardt has posted two shutouts this season and have outscored opponents 119-21 in four games.
Class A rankings
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
1. Southside Christian (18)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Lake View
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lewisville
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Estill, Johnsonville
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.