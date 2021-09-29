THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 'Real' season means push for playoffs

Denmark-Olar and Andrew Jackson Academy have both scored 58 points in each of its last two games. The Vikings went 1-1 in those contests, combining to score 110 and 100 points, respectively, with opponents Ridge Spring-Monetta and Calhoun County. Andrew Jackson Academy won both games, outscoring their opponents 116-6. The Warriors have posted three shutouts this season and their margin of victory is 196-6 ... Holly Hill Academy has outscored its opposition 250-34 in five games ... Bamberg-Ehrhardt has posted two shutouts this season and have outscored opponents 119-21 in four games.