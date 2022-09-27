THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK (on Wednesday): Weather forces schedule changes

Mother Nature changing the sporting landscape is one of the near certainties in South Carolina.

The threat of Hurricane Ian prompted a statewide overhaul of the week 6 schedule. Both the S.C. High School League and SCISA found themselves with a deluge of varsity games on Wednesday and Thursday.

The arrival of the hurricane also comes at a critical time as the “second season,” better known as region play, begins for most teams.

Should all the games take place, T&D Region teams will hopefully avoid a fate experienced 33 years ago by South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough. As head coach of W.J. Keenan High School, he was scheduled to play a game the night Hurricane Hugo swooped through the capital city.

“Hugo came through on a Thursday night,” Pough said during his Monday MEAC Zoom conference. “That Friday morning, we got out and nobody had power anywhere. It was a harrowing experience to say the least.”

Team of the week

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

The Red Raiders’ 9-7 victory over Class 2A Wade Hampton propelled them back into the top position of the S.C. Prep Football Media Class A rankings.

Week 5 gridiron giants

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 157 yards rushing, touchdown

Will Andrews (Calhoun Academy) – game-winning field goal, four-of-four on PATs, rushing touchdown

Chase Cooper (Calhoun Academy) – seven tackles, blocked field goal

Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County) – two rushing touchdowns, interception return for touchdown

Caleb Bryon (Dorchester Academy) – 267 total yards, 6 total touchdowns

Chantz Judy (Dorchester Academy) – 16 tackles

Ben Marchant (Dorchester Academy) – 12 tackles, interception; 50 passing yards, touchdown

Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) – four tackles, two interceptions

Omarian Holoman (Edisto) – 129 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Juwarren Jones (Edisto) – 101 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Moe Seaton (Edisto) – 16 tackles

Tyler Robinson (Edisto) – 15 tackles

Luis Fernandez (Orngeburg Prep) – 236 total yards, four touchdowns

T. Riley (Orangeburg Prep) – six receptions, 121 yards, 2 touchdowns

John Strickland (Orangeburg Prep) – 12 tackles

Latron Moorer Orangeburg Prep) – 3.5 tackles, two interceptions

Scouting report/Brookland-Cayce

The Bearcats’ 2-3 record is highly misleading. All three losses came at the hands of ranked 5A opponents J.F. Byrnes and Northwestern and 4A A.C. Flora.

Brookland-Cayce did defeat Class 5A school Chapin 33-21 in its last outing. Running back Naahzeikial Mays rushed for 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Bearcats rolled despite the one-game suspension of Elon commit quarterback Tanner Staton.

The Bearcats have speed at the skill positions. Along with Mays, Deshaun Washington and Tyrone Jackson are available at running back and Will Young and Evan Golden are the top receivers.

Head coach Rusty Charpia believes this is one of his best starting defensive lines and B.J. Pugh and Jadyn Johnson man the secondary.

Brookland-Cayce has dominated the two previous meetings against Orangeburg-Wilkinson, winning by a 37-6 margin.

Shrine Bowl new location

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will make its return this December.

Instead of Gibbs Stadium, the contest will take place at nearby Spartanburg High School’s football stadium.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is one of oldest high school all-star bowl games in America. Over the years there have been numerous players that went on to college and then on to the NFL.

The list includes Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduates Woodrow Dantzler and Alex Barron.

Proceeds from the game are sent as expenses to the Shriner’s Hospital, a health care facility concentrating on treating children.

Maxpreps.com top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Southside Christian

3. St. Joseph’s Catholic

4. Johnsonville

5. Lewisville

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. C.E. Murray

8. Lamar

9. Lake View

10. McCormick

11. Calhoun County

14. Denmark-Olar

30. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

31. Blackville-Hilda

32. Branchville

NOTE: A GoFundMe campaign is ongoing for Thomas Grant III, one of three people killed Sept. 11 in a tragic car accident on I-77 in Chester County. Thomas graduated a year ago from Dreher High School and had a bright future ahead of him. His untimely death has left a huge void in his family's life and an unnecessary financial burden. Please visit https://gofund.me/85f24364.