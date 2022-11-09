THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Mother nature moves playoffs

The second week of the high school postseason has its share of uncertainties.

One of those is once again Mother Nature. This time, its Subtropical Storm Nicole, which has resulted in numerous postseason games getting moved up or pushed back.

This was true for Bamberg County's two playoff teams. Denmark-Olar will travel to Lewisville on Saturday. A victory could potentially mean an All-T&D Region third-round Upper State matchup should Calhoun County defeat Christ Church, a Thursday game.

In the Lower State, Bamberg-Ehrhardt will travel to Johnsonville on Saturday. The winner faces either Lamar or Baptist Hill.

The Woodland Wolverines received an unexpected playoff surprise. Having posted the school's second double-digit-win season, they will have a second-round Class 2A home game against Cheraw, who upset top seed Marion.

For two-time defending champion Holly Hill Academy, a win in a game played Wednesday night puts it one victory away from playing for a "Three-Peat." The Raiders face Richard Winn for the second time this season, with the winner meeting W.W. King or Faith Christian in the Nov. 18 final at a site to be determined.

HHA has defeated all three fellow semifinalists this season by an average of 30 points.

Calhoun Academy is also a victory shy of the state championship game. It travels to Ridgeland in Jasper County on Saturday to face Thomas Heyward Academy.

The winner gets either Lee Academy or St. John's Christian Academy in the Class A final Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern University. The Cavaliers are 0-2 against both teams.

Playoff gridiron giants

Omarion Buckmon (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - three rushing touchdowns

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) - 178 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles, sack, interception

Cooper Canaday (Calhoun Academy) - nine tackles

Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) - four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing)

Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) - two touchdown receptions

Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing)

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 162 yards, touchdown

Tyree James (Holly HIll Academy) - 182 passing yards, touchdown; 96 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Ashton Soles (Holly Hill Academy) - nine tackles

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) - 194 passing yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing)

Tilden Riley (Orangeburg Prep) - 80 receiving yards, two touchdowns

By the numbers

Holly Hill Academy owns the Palmetto State's longest winning streak at 35 ... Bamberg-Ehrhardt has allowed an average of 11.4 points a contest ... All four S.C. High School League games involving T&D Region teams are first-time matchups.