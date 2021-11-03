 Skip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Most local teams opening playoffs at home
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Most local teams opening playoffs at home

For 10 of the 11 T&D Region playoff qualifiers, the quest for a state title begins Friday.

As Calhoun County awaits the winner of the first-round matchup between Ware Shoals and McBee, the remaining field will look to advance to the second round.

Top-seed Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Denmark-Olar and Branchville open play at home. Only the Red Raiders are assured a home game after next week as the Class A playoffs will conclude with the Dec. 4 title game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on the campus of Benedict College.

Three T&D Region teams are on the road. For Lake Marion, the trip to Hampton County to face Wade Hampton is a welcomed one given the Gators are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

While Orangeburg-Wilkinson visits the Grand Strand to face Aynor for the first time, Blackville-Hilda meets a past playoff foe in top-seed Lamar. The last two times the Hawks have faced the Silver Foxes in the postseason, they have won by lopsided scores (28-3 in 2004 en route to winning the Class A title that year and 60-6 in 2015).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins looking for 'complete game'

The SCISA playoffs will have plenty of “home cooking” in the first round. All four T&D Region qualifying academies -- Andrew Jackson, Holly Hill, Calhoun and Dorchester -- will open play Friday at their respective residences.

A potential Cavaliers-Raiders clash looms in the semifinals, while the Warriors and defending 8-Man champion Raiders could potentially meet again in the final.

Each could face dangerous semifinal matchups. For Holly Hill Academy, it’s Richard Winn Academy, who’s also undefeated and holding opponents to 11 points a game.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: T&D Region football teams prep for playoffs

In the case of Andrew Jackson, it’s Lexington County team Wyman King Academy, which has won six straight games and last met the Warriors during the postseason in the 2016 8-man final.

Week 10 gridiron giants

  • Carson Cone (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 14 tackles
  • Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 12 tackles
  • Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - rushing TD; 2 interceptions (1 returned for TD)
  • Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 99 rushing yards
  • Kade Strickland (Calhoun Academy) - 97 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Russell Brunson (Calhoun County) - 206 total yards, 2 TDs; interception
  • Marquez Davenport (Calhoun County) - 145 rushing yards, TD
  • Andre Staley (Calhoun County) - 85 passing yards, 2 TDs
  • Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar) - 3 rushing TDs
  • Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 2 rushing TDs
  • Caleb Byron (Dorchester Academy) - 118 passing yards, TD; 2 rushing TDs
  • Caleb Thompson (Dorchester Academy) - 15 tackles, sack; interception return TD
  • Ben Marchant (Dorchester Academy) - 14 tackles, sack
  • Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) - 3 passing TDs\
  • Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy) - 118 rushing yards, TD; 10 tackles
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 14 tackles
  • Cooper Canady (Holly Hill Academy) - 11 tackles
  • Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) - 3 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD

Quotable

"That loss to Denmark-Olar was probably the best thing for us. It renewed our focus on the season knowing that each game after was a must-win." -- Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer following the 60-14 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North to win the Region 3A title. The victory was the fifth straight for the Saints since the loss to the Vikings.

Class A polls

SC Prep Football Media Poll/final

Class A

1. Southside Christian (16)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. C.E. Murray

9. Calhoun County

10. Green Sea-Floyds

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Carvers Bay

www.maxpreps.com

1. Southside Christian

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. CE Murray

5. Lake View

6. Baptist Hill

7. Whale Branch

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. C.A. Johnson

10. Calhoun County

11. Branchville

16. Denmark-Olar

21. Blackville-Hilda

36. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

Friday playoff games

SCHSL

CLASS A

Calhoun County, bye

Blackville-Hilda at Lamar

McCormick at Denmark-Olar

Johnsonville at Branchville

Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

CLASS AA

Lake Marion at Wade Hampton

CLASS AAA

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Aynor

SCISA

8-Man

Wardlaw Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy

Class A

St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

