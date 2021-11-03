THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: Most local teams opening playoffs at home

For 10 of the 11 T&D Region playoff qualifiers, the quest for a state title begins Friday.

As Calhoun County awaits the winner of the first-round matchup between Ware Shoals and McBee, the remaining field will look to advance to the second round.

Top-seed Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Denmark-Olar and Branchville open play at home. Only the Red Raiders are assured a home game after next week as the Class A playoffs will conclude with the Dec. 4 title game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on the campus of Benedict College.

Three T&D Region teams are on the road. For Lake Marion, the trip to Hampton County to face Wade Hampton is a welcomed one given the Gators are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

While Orangeburg-Wilkinson visits the Grand Strand to face Aynor for the first time, Blackville-Hilda meets a past playoff foe in top-seed Lamar. The last two times the Hawks have faced the Silver Foxes in the postseason, they have won by lopsided scores (28-3 in 2004 en route to winning the Class A title that year and 60-6 in 2015).