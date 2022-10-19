THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: High school teams look to solidify playoff spots

After nine weeks, it’s truly "crunch time" for high school football in The T&D Region.

Teams like Holly Hill Academy, Woodland, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar appear secure in their playoff projections. Lake Marion’s win over Bishop England assured the Gators a postseason opportunity and Orangeburg Prep can clinch its berth with an Oct. 28 win over Greenwood Christian.

For others, however, these next two weeks could determine whether some teams continue play into November.

Such a fate is what Orangeburg-Wilkinson hopes to avoid. Last week’s 28-26 win over Dreher gave the Bruins a tiebreaker advantage for a playoff berth if both teams end the season with identical region records.

A win over Lower Richland would more than assure a postseason berth. A loss, however, could potentially mean a “win or stay home” scenario against Swansea Oct. 28 in the Bruins Den.

The prospect exists of a complicated four-way tie with O-W, Lower Richland, Dreher and Swansea. Stay tuned for details of the tiebreaker, if necessary.

Things are more dire for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North. While idle this week, it needs Calhoun County to defeat Ridge Spring-Monetta to set up a season-ending showdown of the “Trojans” for a possible final playoff berth.

Even with a win, H-K-T/North would still need a Blackville-Hilda loss to Williston-Elko Friday for next week’s game to have meaning.

As for Branchville and Bethune-Bowman, losses this week would mean next week’s regular-season finale against each other will serve as a momentum-builder for 2023.

Team of the week

Jefferson Davis Academy

The Raiders have quietly run off five straight wins and have put themselves in position for a possible first-round SCISA 8-man playoff game.

Week 8 gridiron giants

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defense – five forced turnovers vs. Bethune-Bowman

Nick Folk and Chanston Crosby (both of Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – two touchdowns each

Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 187 rushing yards, three touchdowns

William Felder (Calhoun Academy) – 82-yard punt return TD

Justen Brunson (Calhoun County) – three rushing touchdowns

Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County) – two rushing touchdowns

Caleb Byron (Dorchester Academy) – 216 passing yards, two touchdowns

Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) – 117 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) – 144 receiving yards, touchdown, interception on defense

Ben Marchant (Dorchester Academy) – 11 tackles; touchdown reception

Hayden McClung (Harvest Christian) – 380 passing yards, seven touchdowns; 110 rushing yards, touchdown

Cayden Harris (Harvest Christian) – 150 receiving yards, three touchdowns; 120 rushing yards

Bennie Ulmer (Harvest Christian) – 100 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Brad Hightower (Harvest Christian) – two interceptions, fumble recovery

Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) – 332 passing yards, three touchdowns

Deiquan Montgomery (Lake Marion) – six receptions, 113 yards, touchdown; eight tackles

Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion) – five receptions, 100 yards; 13 tackles

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) – 114 passing yards, touchdown; one rushing touchdown

Triumphant return

Don Shelley coached 20 of his 32 seasons in The T&D Region at Orangeburg Prep. He led the program to eight SCISA state championship appearances and six state titles.

This past Friday, he returned to Indian Field with his undefeated Williamsburg Academy team. His Stallions remained undefeated on the season following a 54-27 victory.

“We’re going to (Orangeburg) and try to win,” Shelley said before the game. “I do still live in Orangeburg County, so I told our guys that if we lose, I will have to hear about it for a whole year.”

Maxpreps.com top 10 rankings

Class A

1.Christ Church

2. Southside Christian

3. St. Joseph’s Catholic

4. Johnsonville

5. Lewisville

6. Estill

7. Lamar

8. Lake View

9. C.E. Murray

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

11. Calhoun County

31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North

34. Bethune-Bowman

36. Branchville

Class 2A

1.Oceanside Collegiate

2. Abbeville

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Barnwell

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Saluda

9. Fairfield Central

10. Marion

16. Lake Marion