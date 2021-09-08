 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: As COVID goes, so goes season
0 comments
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: As COVID goes, so goes season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If the 2021 high school football season had a theme song, it would be "It Don't Come Easy."

Cancellations and postponements, mostly related to COVID-19, have made it even more difficult for teams to develop an early rhythm and synergy.

This past Friday saw Edisto enter quarantine, which resulted in cancellations of junior varsity and varsity games against Northside Christian and Andrew Jackson Academy, respectively. The Cougars will be off again this Friday.

Both Branchville and Denmark-Olar also had to cancel games this week and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North was missing six players due to COVID-19 protocols last week.

Then there's Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman, Blackville-Hilda and Woodland, who after three weeks into the regular season have yet to play a game.

A year after coming within a victory of the SCISA Class 2A title game, the Indians hope to finally hit the field this Friday against Dorchester Academy.

Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to face Academic Magnet, while Blackville-Hilda plays host to McBee.

The lone exceptions to the virus, so far, appear to be 2-0 teams Lake Marion, Holly Hill Academy and Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
 
The Gators are off to their best start in school history under new head coach Jarvis Davis and will play host to Hilton Head. 
 
The Raiders of Holly Hill have picked up from where they finished off last season as the defending SCISA 8-man champions and a 14-game winning streak.
 
As for the Red Raiders, they have posted victories over teams in higher classifications to move up as high as third in the Class A rankings.
 
On the flip side is Orangeburg-Wilkinson. A season that started out under difficult non-COVID-19 circumstances has its team soul-searching during a bye week following a 0-3 start. All three losses have taken place on the road.
 
"We've just got to get better," O-W head coach Butch Crosby said following the 31-12 loss to White Knoll a week ago. "We've just got to play with a sense of urgency. Right now, we're not playing with a sense of urgency. Getting to the line, we walk to the line. We're standing around unsure of ourselves, and I put that all that blame on my back. That's me. That means I've got to do something different. I've got to change some things."
 
O-W will finally play its home opener Sept. 17 against Calhoun County.
 
Week 2 gridiron giants
  • Hayden Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 105 passing yards; 57 rushing yards
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 193 rushing yards, 3 TDs
  • Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) -2 TDs
  • Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy) - 10 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery
  • Joe Hufham (Holly Hill Academy) - fumble recovery TD, 5 tackles
  • Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 91 total yards, TD

Class A prep rankings

SC Prep Football Media Poll
1. Southside Christian (17), 2. Lamar, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Whale Branch, 5. Lewisville, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Lake View, 8. Great Falls, 9. Hannah-Pamplico, 10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta
 

www.MaxPreps.com

1. Southside Christian, 2. Lewisville, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Wagener-Salley, 16. Calhoun County, 32. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 35. Bethune-Bowman

Thomas Grant Jr.

THOMAS GRANT JR. Thursday Morning Quarterback THOMAS GRANT JR. Thursday Morning Quarterback

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

Friday high school games

A tentative list of games currently scheduled as of Wednesday:

  • Bethune-Bowman vs. Academic Magnet
  • Blackville-Hilda vs. McBee
  • Orangeburg Prep at Dorchester Academy
  • Calhoun County at Clinton
  • Jefferson Davis Academy at Holly Hill Academy
  • Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar
  • Lake Marion vs. Hilton Head
  • Orangeburg Christian Academy at Coastal Homeschool
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Estill
  • Laurens Academy at Clarendon Hall
  • Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News