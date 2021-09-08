THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: As COVID goes, so goes season

The Raiders of Holly Hill have picked up from where they finished off last season as the defending SCISA 8-man champions and a 14-game winning streak.

As for the Red Raiders, they have posted victories over teams in higher classifications to move up as high as third in the Class A rankings.

On the flip side is Orangeburg-Wilkinson. A season that started out under difficult non-COVID-19 circumstances has its team soul-searching during a bye week following a 0-3 start. All three losses have taken place on the road.

"We've just got to get better," O-W head coach Butch Crosby said following the 31-12 loss to White Knoll a week ago. "We've just got to play with a sense of urgency. Right now, we're not playing with a sense of urgency. Getting to the line, we walk to the line. We're standing around unsure of ourselves, and I put that all that blame on my back. That's me. That means I've got to do something different. I've got to change some things."

O-W will finally play its home opener Sept. 17 against Calhoun County.

Week 2 gridiron giants

Hayden Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 105 passing yards; 57 rushing yards

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 193 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) -2 TDs

Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy) - 10 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery

Joe Hufham (Holly Hill Academy) - fumble recovery TD, 5 tackles

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 91 total yards, TD

Class A prep rankings

SC Prep Football Media Poll

1. Southside Christian (17), 2. Lamar, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Whale Branch, 5. Lewisville, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Lake View, 8. Great Falls, 9. Hannah-Pamplico, 10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta

The Gators are off to their best start in school history under new head coach Jarvis Davis and will play host to Hilton Head.

www.MaxPreps.com

1. Southside Christian, 2. Lewisville, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Wagener-Salley, 16. Calhoun County, 32. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 35. Bethune-Bowman