THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: As COVID goes, so goes season

If the 2021 high school football season had a theme song, it would be "It Don't Come Easy."
Cancellations and postponements, mostly related to COVID-19, have made it even more difficult for teams to develop an early rhythm and synergy.
This past Friday saw Edisto enter quarantine, which resulted in cancellations of junior varsity and varsity games against Northside Christian and Andrew Jackson Academy, respectively. The Cougars will be off again this Friday.
Both Branchville and Denmark-Olar also had to cancel games this week and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North was missing six players due to COVID-19 protocols last week.
Then there's Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman, Blackville-Hilda and Woodland, who after three weeks into the regular season have yet to play a game.
A year after coming within a victory of the SCISA Class 2A title game, the Indians hope to finally hit the field this Friday against Dorchester Academy.
Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to face Academic Magnet, while Blackville-Hilda plays host to McBee.
- Hayden Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 105 passing yards; 57 rushing yards
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 193 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) -2 TDs
- Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy) - 10 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery
- Joe Hufham (Holly Hill Academy) - fumble recovery TD, 5 tackles
- Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) - 91 total yards, TD
Class A prep rankings
1. Southside Christian, 2. Lewisville, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Wagener-Salley, 16. Calhoun County, 32. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 35. Bethune-Bowman
