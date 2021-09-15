 Skip to main content
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All getting on the field -- finally
THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All getting on the field -- finally

The high school football season is almost a month old.

One T&D Region team has yet to make its 2021 season debut. This past Friday saw Blackville-Hilda, Orangeburg Prep and Bethune-Bowman hit the field for the first time.

Barring a last-minute decision by the Dorchester County School District 4 board, Woodland will get to open its season on Friday.

The reward for the long wait? A road matchup with defending Class 2A champion Abbeville, a team riding a 14-game winning streak.

Speaking of returning to action, Orangeburg-Wilkinson returns from a "bye" week with a home matchup against Calhoun County at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first game in 2021 for the Bruins’ den after three straight road losses to open the season.

On the opposite side of the spectrum are 3-0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt and defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy. Looking to join them is Andrew Jackson Academy, which has won its first two games by a margin of 80-0.

Week 3 gridiron giants

  • Bug Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 165 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 18 tackles; 70 rushing yards, 2 TDs
  • Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 110 rushing yards, TD
  • Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 101 yards, 2 TDs
  • Tevin Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 3 sacks, fumble recovery
  • Derick Simon (Bethune-Bowman) - 130 rushing yards, TD; 96 passing yards
  • Omar Goodwin (Bethune-Bowman) - 10 tackles
  • Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles; 96 rushing yards, TD
  • Cale Quattlebaum (Calhoun Academy) - 9 tackles
  • Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 rushing TDs
  • Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 11 tackles
  • Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 313 rushing yards yards, 3 TDs
  • David Walling (Holly Hill Academy) - 77 rushing yards, 3 TDs
  • Joe Hufham, Lucas Calloway and Carter Judy (all of Holly Hill Academy) - 9 tackles each
  • Hiram Stready (Calhoun County) 15 total tackles

Quotable

"To be out there, under the lights and be a head coach was a great feeling. I have to credit our fans as well, we had a good group travel to Savannah for the game and that made it that much more special." -- Orangeburg Christian School head coach Anthony Day following the program’s first-ever football game. The Patriots lost 66-8 to Coastal Homeschool.

Class A rankings

SC PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL

1. Southside Christian (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda

5. (tie) Lake View

7. Great Falls

8. Lewisville

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley

www.MaxPreps.com

1. Southside Christian, 2. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 3. Lewisville, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Lamar, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Wagener-Salley, 15. Calhoun County, 22. Branchville, 30. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 35. Bethune-Bowman

Thomas Grant Jr.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

High school football

  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Bethune-Bowman
  • Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy
  • Holly Hill Academy at Patrick Henry
  • Denmark-Olar at Ridge Spring-Monetta
  • Orangeburg Prep at Hilton Head Christian
  • Dorchester Academy at Colleton Prep
  • Orangeburg Christian Academy at Oak Prep
  • Calhoun County at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (6 p.m. Sat.)
  • Edisto at Dreher (10 a.m. Sat.)
  • Williston-Elko at Blackville Hilda
  • Branchville and HKT/North vs. COVID
Breaking News