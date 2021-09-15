THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All getting on the field -- finally

The high school football season is almost a month old.
One T&D Region team has yet to make its 2021 season debut. This past Friday saw Blackville-Hilda, Orangeburg Prep and Bethune-Bowman hit the field for the first time.
Barring a last-minute decision by the Dorchester County School District 4 board, Woodland will get to open its season on Friday.
The reward for the long wait? A road matchup with defending Class 2A champion Abbeville, a team riding a 14-game winning streak.
Speaking of returning to action, Orangeburg-Wilkinson returns from a "bye" week with a home matchup against Calhoun County at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first game in 2021 for the Bruins’ den after three straight road losses to open the season.
On the opposite side of the spectrum are 3-0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt and defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy. Looking to join them is Andrew Jackson Academy, which has won its first two games by a margin of 80-0.
Week 3 gridiron giants
- Bug Brunson (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 165 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy) - 18 tackles; 70 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- Quincy Bias (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 110 rushing yards, TD
- Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 101 yards, 2 TDs
- Tevin Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 3 sacks, fumble recovery
- Derick Simon (Bethune-Bowman) - 130 rushing yards, TD; 96 passing yards
- Omar Goodwin (Bethune-Bowman) - 10 tackles
- Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy) - 10 tackles; 96 rushing yards, TD
- Cale Quattlebaum (Calhoun Academy) - 9 tackles
- Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 3 rushing TDs
- Connor Hartzog (Dorchester Academy) - 11 tackles
- Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 313 rushing yards yards, 3 TDs
- David Walling (Holly Hill Academy) - 77 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- Joe Hufham, Lucas Calloway and Carter Judy (all of Holly Hill Academy) - 9 tackles each
- Hiram Stready (Calhoun County) 15 total tackles
Quotable
"To be out there, under the lights and be a head coach was a great feeling. I have to credit our fans as well, we had a good group travel to Savannah for the game and that made it that much more special." -- Orangeburg Christian School head coach Anthony Day following the program’s first-ever football game. The Patriots lost 66-8 to Coastal Homeschool.
Class A rankings
SC PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL
1. Southside Christian (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
5. (tie) Lake View
7. Great Falls
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley
1. Southside Christian, 2. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 3. Lewisville, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Lamar, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Whale Branch, 8. McCormick, 9. Johnsonville, 10. Wagener-Salley, 15. Calhoun County, 22. Branchville, 30. Denmark-Olar, 33. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 35. Bethune-Bowman
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.