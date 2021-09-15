THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: All getting on the field -- finally

The high school football season is almost a month old.

One T&D Region team has yet to make its 2021 season debut. This past Friday saw Blackville-Hilda, Orangeburg Prep and Bethune-Bowman hit the field for the first time.

Barring a last-minute decision by the Dorchester County School District 4 board, Woodland will get to open its season on Friday.

The reward for the long wait? A road matchup with defending Class 2A champion Abbeville, a team riding a 14-game winning streak.

Speaking of returning to action, Orangeburg-Wilkinson returns from a "bye" week with a home matchup against Calhoun County at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first game in 2021 for the Bruins’ den after three straight road losses to open the season.

On the opposite side of the spectrum are 3-0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt and defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy. Looking to join them is Andrew Jackson Academy, which has won its first two games by a margin of 80-0.

Week 3 gridiron giants