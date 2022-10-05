THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 8-man battle of unbeatens in Holly Hill

Arguably one of the biggest games of Week 7 is taking place in The T&D Region.

It's a SCISA 8-man football matchup that has gone relatively under the radar. Yet a matchup between two undefeated teams cannot be ignored or go unnoticed for true prep football fans.

Don Shelley Field is where two-time defending SCISA 8-man champion Holly Hill Academy calls home. The Raiders (6-0, 3-0) have one of the Palmetto State's longest winning streak by a prep football team with 27 consecutive victories.

They have continued to dominate the competition this season, outscoring opponents 290-106 and scoring 50 or more points in four of the victories.

Looking to upend Holly Hill Academy on its homecoming this Friday is another undefeated team in W.W. King Academy. The Knights (6-0, 3-0) are off to their best start since 2016, when they reached the SCISA 8-man final before losing to Andrew Jackson Academy.

Like the Raiders, W.W. King Academy has run roughshod over its opponents. It has outscored them 254-72 and already owns a win over one T&D Region team in Jefferson Davis Academy (42-22 on Sept. 9).

The Knights are led by a unique trio in the Woodward triplets. Oldest brother Collin is the quarterback, "middle" brother by a minute Colby plays center and linebacker and youngest brother Carson is part of a backfield led by 1,000-yard-plus rusher sophomore Ben Sauls and senior Seth Gross.

W.W. King Academy hopes to fare better against Holly Hill Academy than in the teams' last meeting. It was the opening round of the 2020 SCISA 8-man playoffs with the Raiders running away with a 58-0 victory.

"Hats off to those guys, they got a good program," W.W. King Academy head coach Zach Matthews said. "Coach Nelson does a great job with them. You know ... we got to have a good week of preparation. They're big, they're fast, they're physical, they're strong and we've just got to really just continue to do what we do. We can't turn the ball over. We've got to control the clock offensively. We love those long 15-20 play drives, so if we can sustain some of those, you know, we'll be in a good position."

Team of the week

Woodland

The Wolverines are off to their best start in school history at 6-0. They open Region VI-AA action this week against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Week 6 gridiron giants

Tre Hinton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - sixth INT of the season for Red Raiders

Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy) - 13 tackles

Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) - 51 rushing yards, two TDs; eight tackles, interception, fumble recovery

Cooper Canady (Calhoun Academy) - nine tackles, forced fumble

Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar) - 212 rushing yards, two TDs; 38 receiving yards; blocked punt, fumble recovery TD

Keithan Washington (Denmark-Olar) - 125 rushing yards, two TDs, 101 passing yards, 80-yard kickoff return TD

Brushuard Young (Denmark-Olar) - nine tackles, four for loss, two pass breakups, fumble recovery TD

Tyler Robinson (Edisto) - 11 tackles

Moe Seaton (Edisto) - 10 tackles

Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy) - 83 rushing yards, two TDs

Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy) - 78 rushing yards, three TDs; INT return TD

Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep) - 226 passing yards, TD

Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep) - 10 tackles, game-winning touchdown run

Quotable

"A lot of times when you're in these kinds of slumps, guys sometimes divert, but one of the things you got to do is keep practicing. It’s almost like basketball, got to keep playing, got to almost play your way through it. But you know, tough times don't last, tough people do." -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Chris Carter after his team lost its Region V-AAA opener 42-7 to Brookland-Cayce. It was the Bruins' fourth consecutive loss.

Class A

1. Christ Church, 2. Southside Christian, 3. St. Joseph's Catholic, 4. Johnsonville, 5. Lamar, 6. Lewisville, 7. C.E. Murray, 8. Lake View, 9. Estill, 10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 12. Calhoun County, 14. Denmark-Olar, 29. Blackville-Hilda, 31. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, 32. Branchville, 36. Bethune-Bowman

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate, 2. Saluda, 3. Abbeville, 4. Barnwell, 5. Strom Thurmond, 6. Gray Collegiate, 7. Woodland, 8. Fairfield Central, 9. Andrew Jackson, 10. Marion, 16. Lake Marion, 29. Edisto